Monday Night Raw returns with another exciting episode tonight featuring a face-to-face between the current and former WWE champions and more.

On top of the continuation of the prestigious King of the Ring Tournament and the newly minted Queen's Crown Tournament, tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw has two advertised segments at the moment.

How to Watch Monday Night Raw:

Event Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

You can stream Monday Night Raw on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first is a tag-team clash between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair against Charlotte Flair, the current Raw Women's Champion, and Becky Lynch, the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

A match featuring three of the greatest women's champions of the modern era and one of the hottest up-and-comers in the wrestling world in Belair, this tag-team showdown will be a must-watch event for fans of sports entertainment.

The other announced segment is a face-to-face meeting between the current WWE Champion Big E and the former holder of that distinction, Drew McIntyre, which comes just one week after the former accepted the latter's demand for a championship opportunity at the next WWE pay-per-view, Crown Jewel.

On top of those segments, however, will be much more action, including the next round of matches of the King of the Ring Tournament and the Queen's Crown Tournament, both of which will feature heavy-hitting, action-packed showdowns between some of the best wrestlers in the world.

As always, Monday Night Raw promises to be full of entertaining excitement, so be sure to tune in if you're a fan of professional wrestling.