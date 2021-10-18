    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch 'Monday Night Raw': Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    'Monday Night Raw' has various exciting segments already announced so tonight's show promises to be can't-miss action for fans of WWE.
    Author:

    Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw has five segments already announced with much more action on top of that surely set to take place.

    How to Watch Monday Night Raw:

    Event Date: Oct. 18, 2021

    Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: USA Network

    You can stream Monday Night Raw on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    For starters, WWE Champion Big E and former champ (and his future title challenger) Drew McIntyre are set to join forces to take on The Dirty Dawgs, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode after the foursome brawled on last week's episode of the show.

    Next up, Charlotte Flair will be defending her Raw Women's Championship against Bianca Belair, a huge opportunity for the latter considering on Thursday at Crown Jewel, she will also be getting a shot at Becky Lynch (and Sasha Banks) for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

    Could Bianca Two-Belts be on the horizon?

    Further, Xavier Woods and Jinder Mahal are set to face off in the semifinals of the prestigious King of the Ring tournament. Considering Mahal just defeated Kofi, Woods' partner in The New Day, this match will be all the more personal for Woods.

    The Queen's Crown Tournament is also set to continue with a showdown between Doudrop and Shayna Baszler, and considering the hard-hitting styles of both competitors, that's a match that promises to be as brutal as it is entertaining.

    Finally, The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, will be taking on Raw Tag-Team champions, RK-Bro: Randy Orton and Riddle.

    A loaded card with various surprises sure to be on deck, tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will be must-watch television for fans of professional wrestling.

    How To Watch

    October
    18
    2021

    Monday Night Raw

    TV CHANNEL: USA Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16971118
    MLB

    How to Watch ALCS Game 3: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16933102
    NFL

    How to Watch Bills at Titans

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16605330
    WWE

    How to Watch 'Monday Night Raw'

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16972308
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Maple Leafs

    42 minutes ago
    USATSI_16972045
    NHL

    How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16032703
    College Golf

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, First Round

    4 hours ago
    jose-altuve-astros
    SI Guide

    Pivotal ALCS Game 3 Pits Homer-Heavy Offenses at Fenway

    4 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Hatayspor vs. Gaziantepspor

    3 hours ago
    Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A Sky Sports advertisement featuring images of Tampa Bay Buccaneers qaurterback Tom Brady (left), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center0 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at Tottenham Hogspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    22 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy