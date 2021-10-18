'Monday Night Raw' has various exciting segments already announced so tonight's show promises to be can't-miss action for fans of WWE.

Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw has five segments already announced with much more action on top of that surely set to take place.

How to Watch Monday Night Raw:

Event Date: Oct. 18, 2021

Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

For starters, WWE Champion Big E and former champ (and his future title challenger) Drew McIntyre are set to join forces to take on The Dirty Dawgs, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode after the foursome brawled on last week's episode of the show.

Next up, Charlotte Flair will be defending her Raw Women's Championship against Bianca Belair, a huge opportunity for the latter considering on Thursday at Crown Jewel, she will also be getting a shot at Becky Lynch (and Sasha Banks) for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Could Bianca Two-Belts be on the horizon?

Further, Xavier Woods and Jinder Mahal are set to face off in the semifinals of the prestigious King of the Ring tournament. Considering Mahal just defeated Kofi, Woods' partner in The New Day, this match will be all the more personal for Woods.

The Queen's Crown Tournament is also set to continue with a showdown between Doudrop and Shayna Baszler, and considering the hard-hitting styles of both competitors, that's a match that promises to be as brutal as it is entertaining.

Finally, The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, will be taking on Raw Tag-Team champions, RK-Bro: Randy Orton and Riddle.

A loaded card with various surprises sure to be on deck, tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will be must-watch television for fans of professional wrestling.