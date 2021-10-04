October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Monday Night Raw: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The WWE Draft wraps up tonight on Monday Night Raw, while Hall-of-Famer Goldberg will be making his first appearance on the show since SummerSlam.
Author:

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Draft will continue and wrap up after beginning on last Friday's episode of SmackDown

How to Watch Monday Night Raw:

Event Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

You can stream Monday Night Raw on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That won't be all, however, as we could also be getting a rare appearance from Universal Champion Roman Reigns' manager, Paul Heyman, tonight, as Reigns ordered him last week to go on Raw in order to prevent his cousins, the Usos, from being drafted away from SmackDown.

WWE has also announced that company Hall-of-Famer Goldberg will be making his return to Raw tonight, his first appearance on the show since SummerSlam when Bobby Lashley didn't only beat him in a match for the WWE Championship, but also battered his son, Gage, afterward.

Goldberg will obviously be on the show looking for revenge, so it'll be interesting to see how his inevitable confrontation with Bobby Lashley will go.

So far, that's all that has been announced or even hinted at as taking place on Raw tonight, meaning we are set to be in store for a ton of surprises on the three-hour show.

Who will be getting drafted from SmackDown to Raw? And what about vice versa? And what are matches will take place tonight.

Find out tonight on USA Network at 8:00 p.m. EST.

How To Watch

October
4
2021

Monday Night Raw

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16836816
NFL

How to Watch Raiders at Chargers

51 seconds ago
USATSI_16607223
WWE

How to Watch Monday Night Raw

51 seconds ago
Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) dives in for a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/4/2021

6 minutes ago
USATSI_16840693
NBA

How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics

30 minutes ago
USATSI_15659377
NBA

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Heat

30 minutes ago
USATSI_16881593
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Red Wings

30 minutes ago
USATSI_16881180
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Flyers

1 hour ago
Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball in overtime against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/4/2021

2 hours ago
justin-herbert
SI Guide

Justin Herbert, Derek Carr Battle on ‘Monday Night Football’

4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy