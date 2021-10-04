The WWE Draft wraps up tonight on Monday Night Raw, while Hall-of-Famer Goldberg will be making his first appearance on the show since SummerSlam.

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Draft will continue and wrap up after beginning on last Friday's episode of SmackDown.

How to Watch Monday Night Raw:

Event Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

You can stream Monday Night Raw on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That won't be all, however, as we could also be getting a rare appearance from Universal Champion Roman Reigns' manager, Paul Heyman, tonight, as Reigns ordered him last week to go on Raw in order to prevent his cousins, the Usos, from being drafted away from SmackDown.

WWE has also announced that company Hall-of-Famer Goldberg will be making his return to Raw tonight, his first appearance on the show since SummerSlam when Bobby Lashley didn't only beat him in a match for the WWE Championship, but also battered his son, Gage, afterward.

Goldberg will obviously be on the show looking for revenge, so it'll be interesting to see how his inevitable confrontation with Bobby Lashley will go.

So far, that's all that has been announced or even hinted at as taking place on Raw tonight, meaning we are set to be in store for a ton of surprises on the three-hour show.

Who will be getting drafted from SmackDown to Raw? And what about vice versa? And what are matches will take place tonight.

Find out tonight on USA Network at 8:00 p.m. EST.