How to Watch Monday Night Raw

An action-packed episode of Monday Night Raw is ahead, headlined by a championship bout between Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley with a bunch of intriguing matches preceding it.

With just a couple of weeks until WWE's next pay-per-view, Extreme Rules, the stakes are quite high heading into tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw.

And they couldn't possibly be higher for two of the brand's top superstars, Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley, who will be facing each other in a WWE Championship match.

How to Watch:

Date: September 13, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Adding even further intrigue to the championship bout is the fact that current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase, Big E, already tweeted that he plans on cashing in tonight and becoming WWE champion himself.

Could the former New Day member be bluffing, or is this the night he finally gets crowned as one of the company's top champions?

Another high-stakes showdown announced to take place tonight is WWE United States Champion Damian Priest's Open Challenge, which will see the Archer of Infamy put his title on the line against whoever dares challenge him.

Legendary Hart Family wrestler and one-half of the women's tag-team champions, Natalya will also be in action tonight coming off a long injury-related layoff, and she'll be facing none other than former Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

The current Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will also be competing, set to face off against Shayna Baszler, though the title will not be on the line tonight.

Finally, tonight's edition of Raw will also have some tag-team action as well, as an intriguing bout between the New Day, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali against AJ Styles, Omos, T-Bar and Mace has likewise been announced.

Tonight's episode of Raw will be loaded with action, as is usually the case with WWE shows, and the potential intrigue of there being a new WWE champion crowned tonight makes tonight's edition of the three-hour show can't-miss for wrestling fans.