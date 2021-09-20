An action-packed episode of Monday Night Raw has been announced, headline by a dream cross-brand match featuring The New Day and The Bloodline.

Buzz surrounding WWE hit a fever pitch this weekend when the company announced that tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw would feature a dream match between two of the greatest factions in recent WWE history: The New Day — WWE Champion Big E, former champ Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods — and The Bloodline — current Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

How to Watch Monday Night Raw:

Event Date: Sep. 20, 2021

Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

You can stream Monday Night Raw on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The match will take place after the Bloodline viciously attacked Big E backstage last week on SmackDown, and is surely a table-setter for things to come when Survivor Series season rolls around.

That's not all, however, as tonight's episode of Raw will also include a championship celebration for Big E hosted by The New Day. Will Roman Reigns and The Usos be interrupting that? Or will Bobby Lashley, who Big E won the title off of, be making his presence felt in that segment instead?

Tonight, newly formed women's tag team Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley will also be challenging Natalya and Tamina for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

WWE legend Jeff Hardy will be challenging Sheamus in a match where the winner gets another opportunity at Damian Priest and the United States Title.

And finally, Shayna Baszler will be facing her former tag-team partner Nia Jax in a match with a lot of personal history surrounding it, as the duo used to be the Women's Tag Team Champions themselves.

Even with a card as stacked as that, we are still bound for a surprise or two as this will be the final Raw before WWE's next pay-per-view, Extreme Rules on Sunday, so tonight's episode should not be missed for fans of professional wrestling and sports entertainment.