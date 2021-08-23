How to Watch Monday Night Raw

On the heels of Saturday's SummerSlam, Monday Night Raw promises an action-packed lineup.

The aftermath of Saturday's SummerSlam matches will reverberate through Monday Night Raw.

Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley will take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, and Randy Orton and Matt Riddle will appear after claiming the Raw tag team title.

How to Watch:

Date: August 23, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

You can stream Monday Night Raw on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

WWE champion Bobby Lashley is in need of a new challenger after his dominant victory Saturday against Goldberg to retain his title. Will the feud between Lashley and Goldberg continue, or could Money-in-the-Bank briefcase holder Big E step up?

Orton and Riddle will celebrate their tag team championship and could face new antagonists themselves.

Other questions to be addressed: Will Sheamus fight to retake the United States Championship after dropping the title to Damian Priest at SummerSlam? What is next for Alexa Bliss and Lilly? Where does the feud between Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal stand?

Wrestling fans should tune in for an eventful night in the ring.