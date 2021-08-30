How to Watch Monday Night Raw

Bobby Lashley faces off against Sheamus and Damian Priest issues an open challenge for the United States Championship on Monday Night Raw.

The action promises to be hot and heavy off the bat tonight on Monday Night Raw, as it has already been announced that newly-minted United States champion Damian Priest will kick off the show with a championship open challenge.

Who will take on the Archer of Infamy? We'll find out early on tonight once Raw kicks off.

How to Watch:

Date: August 30, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

On top of that, WWE has also announced that after Bobby Lashley ditched Sheamus during their tag-team match on Raw last week, causing him to get pinned by Drew McIntyre, The All-Mighty WWE champion will face The Celtic Warrior in a match tonight.

That should be an absolutely brutal, hard-hitting, intense affair between two of the most beastly names WWE has to offer.

WWE also released a video today with Goldberg where the Hall-of-Famer said all he cares about right now is getting vengeance on Bobby Lashley after what the WWE champion did to his son at SummerSlam. Could Goldberg be showing up tonight to hand The All-Mighty one his comeuppance?

WWE has also announced that Eva Marie will face her former protege Doudrop in a match as well tonight, pitting the two superstars against each other in a deeply personal affair.

On tonight's Raw, we should also be getting a continuation on the Miz and John Morrison feud after the rivalry between the two started to kick off last week following SummerSlam, and much much more.

As always, Monday Night Raw is sure to be action-packed, hard-hitting and entertaining, so fans of pro wrestling and sports entertainment should make sure to tune in.