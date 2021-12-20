How to Watch WWE Monday Night Raw

WWE Day 1 is just 11 days away and the Monday Night Raw roster has to be chomping at the bit to make an impact.

Ever since Kevin Owens resigned with WWE, he has created a wildcard on the Monday night roster that could do virtually anything. He made his way into the WWE Championship match between Big E and Seth Rollins to make it a triple threat, then Bobby Lashley joined the party to make this a fatal four-way. Maybe the crazy billionaire was right all along: expect the unexpected on Monday Night Raw.

Some of the best moments of Monday Night Raw were as big as they come with Bobby Lashley “submitting” Kevin Owens.

Owens could easily win the WWE Championship in 11 days, but if not, he is a wildcard that can cause chaos up-and-down the roster. He is capable of doing anything in the world of sports entertainment and professional wrestling.

In the United States title scene, Damian Priest has Dolph Ziggler on the radar next with the veteran looking to get back in the championship picture.

The tag-team champions RK-Bro are waiting for the winner of the Street Profits and the Mysterios to see who its next opponents are going to be. RK-Bro is coming to an end with the tag-team titles potentially shifting hands, as Matt Riddle and Randy Orton have been showing cracks.

Other storylines to watch out for are Edge and The Miz as they continue to hint at Beth Phoenix, evening the odds with Maryse.

