The Road to Saudi Arabia and the Elimination Chamber continues this week on 'Monday Night RAW.'

The road to WrestleMania will be paved through the Road to Saudi Arabia as the WWE has taken the Elimination Chamber overseas. Tonight is the second to last Monday Night RAW before the chamber match, giving the biggest stars a chance to shine. The big headlines for tonight surround the chamber match with Brock Lesnar, Riddle, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, as well as Becky Lynch, the RAW Women’s Champion.

How to Watch WWE Monday Night RAW Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream Monday Night RAW on fuboTV:

Last week we saw Ronda Rousey confront Becky Lynch and Lita challenge her to a match in Saudi Arabia at the Elimination Chamber.

Tonight Riddle takes on Seth Rollins to build momentum heading into the chamber match after Austin Theory beat Kevin Owens last week. Lesnar is not expected to be on the show, so what is in store for Austin Theory, AJ Styles and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley?

After Ronda Rousey laid out Becky Lynch and then choose Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania, how will the women’s championship be decided at WrestleMania for the RAW brand?

With Randy Orton potentially out for a period of time, how will the Quiz Bowl go with Alpha Academy and RK-Bro?

Will United States Champion Damian Priest get revenge on Omos after his Royal Rumble elimination or will that be forgotten?

What is next for Alexa Bliss and her “therapy sessions” on her way back to RAW?

How will Kevon Owens react to not qualifying for the Elimination Chamber and losing in the 2022 Royal Rumble match? How can he punch his ticket to the greatest show of them all at WrestleMania?

