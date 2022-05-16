The tag-team and women’s divisions are really taking over for Monday night Raw as unified Universal and WWE champion Roman Reigns is more focused on The Bloodline over on Friday Night SmackDown! Who will step up next to take on the dynamic team of RK-Bro who wanted and took all the smoke last week? What is next for Bianca Belair and the women’s division with so many contenders stepping to the plate?

How to Watch WWE Monday Night Raw today:

Game Date: May 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch WWE Monday Night Raw online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alexa Bliss is back and Ali should have stayed away, Rhea is taking things to the Edge and who is who with Ken Owens and Ezekiel:

The women’s division on the red brand is loading up with new challengers for champion Bianca Belair. The returning Bliss will make for an interesting pairing as the now twice returned and reborn former Wyatt Family member looks to be her old self again.

Asuka and Becky Lynch are former champions in their own right and always contenders. How will Asuka react to Lynch attacking her last week?

Rhea now a part of Judgment Day with Edge and Damien Priest, she has a new attitude and swagger to use as she chases a title opportunity.

As stacked as the women’s division is becoming around the title, the same can be said for the tag-team championships. The Usos are still lurking as the SmackDown tag-team champions and a threat to unify, with teams like the Street Profits, the Mysterios, Judgment Day and other makeshift teams ready to contend.

Regional restrictions may apply.