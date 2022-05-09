Skip to main content

How to Watch WWE Monday Night RAW: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Thankfully no is gap between WWE Backlash and Monday Night Raw.

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw will be coming to you from Hartford, Connecticut at the XL Center. This week is already action packed, as this premiere event comes right after the WWE premium live event in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Bloodline showed why they are considered one of the best trios of all time. Roman Reigns and The Usos took it to Drew McIntyre and the RK-Bro in a tremendous rematch, ultimately earning the victory. Monday Night Raw seems like a perfect way to follow up that raucous WWE Backlash battle. 

How to Watch WWE Monday Night RAW Today:

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream WWE Monday Night RAW on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This Monday Night Raw will be the first of four leading up to the June 5 premiere of Hell in a Cell that will kick off a loaded slate of summer festivities. In the meantime, look for those plotlines to thicken. The biggest name to pay attention to tonight is Cody Rhodes. 

He beat Seth Rollins for the second time last night in their rematch. Rhodes says he's ready for Reigns for the title of WWE Universal Champion. We'll see if he sees his next opponent soon and if he's really ready to become the best in the sport. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

