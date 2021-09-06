How to Watch Monday Night Raw

A women's championship bout, an eliminator match for a United States Championship opportunity and much more on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw promises to be full of excitement, as the three matches that have already been announced are doozies.

There's going to be a Tag Team Turmoil match for a future shot at the Raw Tag-Team titles. Among the tag teams participating will be the New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, the Viking Raiders and Lucha House Party.

How to Watch:

Date: September 6, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

You can stream Monday Night Raw on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Also announced is a match between former WWE champions Drew McIntyre and Sheamus that will be an eliminator for a future shot at the United States Championship against its current holder, Damian Priest. That should be an absolute banger.

And perhaps most exciting of all is the final match that has been announced, a Raw Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax.

The two superstars had a hard-hitting bout already last week and seeing them face off again, but with major implications on the line this time should be nothing short of thrilling.

Raw should also feature continuations of other major storylines, including finding out what's next between one half of the current Raw Tag-Team champions, Randy Orton, and current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, after the former ended last week's show by hitting a beastly RKO on the All Mighty One.

Could Orton be next in line to challenge the unstoppable Lashley for the WWE championship? It's certainly appearing we are headed in that direction.

Raw always provides nonstop entertainment and tonight's show promises to be no different. Fans of professional wrestling should certainly tune in.