How to Watch WWE SmackDown

The first SmackDown after SummerSlam is here and the fallout from The Biggest Party of the Summer promises to be worth watching.

Last weekend's SummerSlam was one that saw the unexpected return of two major WWE superstars, and one of them has already been announced as appearing on tonight's SmackDown.

New Smackdown women's champion Becky Lynch, fresh off a return at SummerSlam in which she defeated previous champ Bianca Belair in roughly five seconds to win back her title, is set to make her comeback to weekly WWE television tonight.

How to Watch:

Date: August 27, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Brock Lesnar, meanwhile, who looks to be Roman Reigns' next challenger for the Universal Championship, hasn't been officially announced to be showing up on SmackDown tonight.

Even so, all signs point to the Beast Incarnate making his comeback tonight, too, albeit without Paul Heyman at his side, making the dynamic of that potential feud all the more fascinating.

Other storylines to keep an eye out for on SmackDown tonight include finding out what's next for Edge and Seth Rollins.

The duo put together a fantastic match at SummerSlam, one that ended in Rollins tapping out to a modified Edgecator, and based on how personal the feud between the two has gotten, it wouldn't be a surprise to see their story continue tonight on SmackDown.

We'll also be eager to see who the next challengers for the SmackDown tag-team championships will be after the Usos defeated the Mysterios last Sunday. Could the Street Profits get back in the title mix or will Chad Gable and Otis, the Alpha Academy, be up next?

Intercontinental champion King Nakamura also needs a challenger after he didn't have a match at SummerSlam.

Overall, tonight's SmackDown promises to be exciting and action-packed, with some of the biggest WWE superstars the company has to offer set to appear. Definitely worth the watch for fans of sports entertainment.