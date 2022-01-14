Skip to main content

How to Watch 'WWE SmackDown': Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Seth Rollins is going to be back on 'SmackDown' tonight after finding out he'll be challenging Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins found out last week that he will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown:

Event Date: Jan. 14, 2021

Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

You can stream WWE SmackDown on fuboTV:

Dean Ambrose, Reigns and Rollins were once stablemates in The Shield, but that disbanded in 2019. Reigns has spent the last 500 days as a champion, which he is expected to acknowledge tonight.

Tonight's match will be without some big names like Sasha Banks and King Woods, who are managing injuries.

Rollins is currently with Raw, but WWE wanted to make it a solid matchup with Reigns, considering it would be hard for any of the roster to truly challenge Reigns for the title.

This raises the level of competition for SmackDown watchers, who will be tuning in to see what happens between the former Shield members.

Tonight's SmackDown will be a major event as wrestling fans will be paying close attention while they continue to gear up for Royal Rumble.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

WWE SmackDown

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
