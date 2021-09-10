How to Watch WWE SmackDown

With WWE SmackDown set to take place at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City, tonight's show, featuring Brock Lesnar among many others, should be a blast.

WWE SmackDown tonight will take place in one of the world's most legendary arenas, Madison Square Garden in New York City.

As such, it's being treated like an even bigger deal than normal, with various of the company's top names being announced to appear tonight in one form or another.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

You can stream WWE SmackDown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

One of the major superstars announced to appear tonight is Brock Lesnar, who, after showing up at SummerSlam a couple of weeks ago, made a phone call to Paul Heyman last Friday and is now set to see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Heyman's current client, tonight.

Needless to say: That's a huge deal.

Also announced to take place on tonight's episode of SmackDown is a rematch between Edge and Seth Rollins after the duo absolutely tore the house down at SummerSlam. One of the biggest names in WWE history and one of the company's most important faces today, Edge and Rollins will surely deliver again tonight with another fantastic match.

SmackDown will also feature a contract signing between SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch and No. 1 contender Bianca Belair for their championship rematch at Extreme Rules later this month after Lynch beat Belair for the coveted title at SummerSlam in under 30 seconds.

Finally, SmackDown will also include a tag-team title rematch between The Usos and The Street Profits after The Usos got themselves purposefully disqualified from a title match between the two pairs recently.

And that's just what has been announced.

Considering we could also be in store for a surprise or two, tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will surely be thrilling viewing for fans of professional wrestling and sports entertainment.