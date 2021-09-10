September 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch WWE SmackDown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With WWE SmackDown set to take place at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City, tonight's show, featuring Brock Lesnar among many others, should be a blast.
Author:

WWE SmackDown tonight will take place in one of the world's most legendary arenas, Madison Square Garden in New York City.

As such, it's being treated like an even bigger deal than normal, with various of the company's top names being announced to appear tonight in one form or another.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

You can stream WWE SmackDown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

One of the major superstars announced to appear tonight is Brock Lesnar, who, after showing up at SummerSlam a couple of weeks ago, made a phone call to Paul Heyman last Friday and is now set to see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Heyman's current client, tonight.

Needless to say: That's a huge deal.

Also announced to take place on tonight's episode of SmackDown is a rematch between Edge and Seth Rollins after the duo absolutely tore the house down at SummerSlam. One of the biggest names in WWE history and one of the company's most important faces today, Edge and Rollins will surely deliver again tonight with another fantastic match.

SmackDown will also feature a contract signing between SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch and No. 1 contender Bianca Belair for their championship rematch at Extreme Rules later this month after Lynch beat Belair for the coveted title at SummerSlam in under 30 seconds.

Finally, SmackDown will also include a tag-team title rematch between The Usos and The Street Profits after The Usos got themselves purposefully disqualified from a title match between the two pairs recently.

And that's just what has been announced.

Considering we could also be in store for a surprise or two, tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will surely be thrilling viewing for fans of professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

How To Watch

September
10
2018

WWE SmackDown

TV CHANNEL: Fox
Time
8
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Florida Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch UCLA at San Diego State

Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Penn State at Oregon

Brock Lesnar
WWE

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

UTEP
NCAAFB

How to Watch UTEP at Boise State

Texas Rangers
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks off the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is brought down by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy