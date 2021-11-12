Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch WWE SmackDown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    King Xavier Woods battles with Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks returns to SmackDown on tonight's episode of the WWE show.
    Two segments have been announced for the Nov. 12 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown and both feature some of the biggest stars the company has to offer.

    How to Watch WWE SmackDown:

    Event Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Event Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    You can stream WWE SmackDown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    First up, former women's champion Sasha Banks makes her return to SmackDown in order to face Shotzi Blackheart, the latest NXT call-up on the blue brand, after Blackheart viciously attacked Banks a couple of weeks ago.

    Will we get a match between the two female superstars? Or will we get a promo to promote a future match between Banks and Blackheart?

    We find out tonight.

    On top of that, WWE has announced that King-of-the-Ring Winner, King Xavier Woods, will face Universal Champion and head of the table, Roman Reigns, leader of the Bloodline.

    This match will take place after last week, Woods defeated fellow Bloodline member Jimmy Uso and nearly made him bend the knee after the match.

    Reigns refused to let that happen, and attacked Woods and Kofi Kingston with aplomb as Jimmy and Jey Uso joined in on the beatdown.

    It'll be fun to see Woods get a prime-time, main-event opportunity against Reigns after spending so many years as the comedic relief for the trio that was the New Day.

    And with just two segments announced, that leaves a lot of room for exciting surprises tonight, so be sure to tune into SmackDown to see what else might possibly go down on tonight's episode of the show.

