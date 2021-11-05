Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch WWE SmackDown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Roman Reigns makes his return after a one-week hiatus and Naomi will get another shot at Shayna Baszler on tonight's 'WWE SmackDown.'
    Author:

    Just two segments have been announced for tonight's WWE SmackDown, but they are both very intriguing, making tonight's edition of the weekly show a must-watch for fans of professional wrestling.

    How to Watch WWE SmackDown Today:

    Event Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Event Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    You can stream WWE SmackDown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will make his return tonight after taking last week off. Two weeks ago, Reigns was pummeled by Brock Lesnar and eventually scurried to the back as Lesnar hoisted the Universal Championship over his head.

    Don't be surprised if Lesnar makes another appearance tonight to continue his torment of Reigns and Co.

    Also set to take place tonight is another match between Naomi and Shayna Baszler, one that will probably involve more shenanigans from WWE official Sonya Deville, who cost Naomi the match against Baszler the last time the two superstars faced off.

    With just two announced segments, tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be full of surprises, so be sure to tune into Fox at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action.

