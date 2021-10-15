    • October 15, 2021
    How to Watch WWE SmackDown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    This week's 'SmackDown' features a loaded slate, including an appearance by Brock Lesnar.
    Author:

    Due to the MLB playoffs, tonight's WWE SmackDown will air on Fox Sports 1 tonight, but it will feature one of the most star-studded schedules of the year and an extra 30 minutes of show time.

    How to Watch WWE SmackDown:

    Event Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Event Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    You can stream WWE SmackDown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will make his return to SmackDown tonight ahead of his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel for the Universal Championship.

    In addition, SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch has accepted Sasha Banks's challenge for a one-on-one match ahead of their three-way match for the championship, one that will also feature former champion Bianca Belair, at Crown Jewel.

    The Queen's Crown Tournament will continue with a semifinal showdown between Carmella and Zelina Vega, two of the most exciting wrestlers on the roster.

    Finn Balor will meet Sami Zayn in the next round of the King of the Ring Tournament.

    In addition, Naomi, after weeks of being disrespected by WWE official Sonya Deville, will take part in her first match since returning to SmackDown. Who will that match be against? Deville, of course. The potential close of that storyline should be entertaining.

    Finally, the charismatic Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, will be challenging The Usos, Jimmy and Jey, for the SmackDown tag-team championship.

    If you love wrestling, you won't want to miss out on tonight's SmackDown.

