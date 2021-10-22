    • October 22, 2021
    How to Watch WWE SmackDown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Fallout from Roman Reigns's Universal Championship victory over Brock Lesnar, a title swap between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair and more will take place on WWE SmackDown.
    Author:

    On the day following the company's latest pay-per-view event, Crown Jewel, tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will see much of the fallout from the major event unfold while also building the future of the show.

    How to Watch WWE SmackDown:

    Event Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Event Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    You can stream WWE SmackDown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    WWE has announced three segments for tonight's episode of SmackDown so far, including the ushering in a new era of SmackDown, as the recent WWE Draft saw the likes of Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair and NXT call-ups, Hit Row, join the program. That means much change will be taking place on SmackDown over the coming weeks and months, and it will begin tonight.

    In the announcement for that segment, WWE also mentioned that fans will see the fall out of Roman Reigns's victory yesterday over Brock Lesnar to retain the Universal Championship. 

    Could the feud between the Tribal Chief and the Beast Incarnate be continuing?

    Also announced for tonight's show is a celebration for Xavier Woods after defeating Finn Bálor to win the King of the Ring Tournament, an honor Woods says he's been after his entire life. Joining him in the celebration will be his New Day partner, Kofi Kingston.

    Finally, WWE has announced a title exchange will be taking place between SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who was drafted to 'Monday Night Raw', and Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, who was drafted by SmackDown.

    Surely some shenanigans will be in order for that segment, however, as title exchanges rarely go to plan without a hitch.

    Tonight's episode of SmackDown will be exciting, especially with the future of the program beginning. Be sure to tune in if you're a fan of professional wrestling.

