    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch WWE SmackDown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    King of the Ring and the newly created Queen's Crown Tournament will take centerstage on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.
    Three segments have already been announced for tonight's exciting episode of WWE SmackDown, including two pivotal matches and a meeting between three of the biggest women's wrestlers in the world ahead of their title match at Crown Jewel on Oct. 21.

    How to Watch WWE SmackDown:

    Event Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Event Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    You can stream WWE SmackDown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The biggest wrestling company in the world has announced that Liv Morgan and Carmella will be facing off in the first-ever Queen's Crown Tournament match in history.

    After weeks of feuding between the two superstars, fans will finally see the payoff when Morgan and Carmella meet tonight in the historic match.

    In addition, WWE has announced that the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament will also kick off tonight with a match between The Master Strategist Sami Zayn and luchadore legend Rey Mysterio, one of the all-time greats in the sport. 

    With two wrestlers that talented facing off, Zayn vs. Mysterio will be must-watch for lovers of pure wrestling.

    Finally, WWE says there will be a meeting on tonight's show featuring SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and her two top threats for the title, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, ahead of their three-way title match at Crown Jewel. 

    Every segment featuring these superstars has been absolutely explosive, so tonight's should be no different.

    So as you can tell, tonight's episode of SmackDown will be packed with action and excitement. That's without even mentioning we don't know what will unfold between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his foe Brock Lesnar, or what will happen between Seth Rollins and Edge after Rollins invaded the latter's home last week.

    SmackDown is consistently can't-miss entertainment, so be sure to tune in to tonight's show if you're a fan of professional wrestling.

