WWE heads to Knoxville, Tenn., for Friday’s SmackDown, which will feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Friday night’s WWE SmackDown will feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but the storylines of the night are otherwise shrouded in mystery.

While the night does not have many announced bouts, it should offer an exciting preview ahead of the company's next pay-per-view event Extreme Rules.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown:

Event Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Even Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

WWE released this statement regarding SmackDown's top superstar, Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of Friday’s action: "With the walls closing in on the dominant Universal Champion, can Roman Reigns survive tonight on Friday Night SmackDown?"

After being confronted by Finn Bálor’s character “The Demon,” Reign will face Bálor at Extreme Rules. Could Kane be showing up tonight to assist Bálor in tormenting the champion? The show is taking place in the city where Glenn Jacobs, the man behind the Kane mask, is the mayor.

WWE has also announced a homecoming celebration for SmackDown Women's Championship challenger Bianca Belair, who counts Knoxville, Tennessee as her hometown. Could current women's champion Becky Lynch interrupt those festivities and continue setting up the duo's feud?

Also announced to take place tonight will be a promo by Seth Rollins after his vicious attack on fan-favorite Edge last week.

Finally, WWE has one match announced for tonight, between Rick Boogs and Robert Roode.