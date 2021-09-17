September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch WWE SmackDown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

WWE heads to Knoxville, Tenn., for Friday’s SmackDown, which will feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Author:

Friday night’s WWE SmackDown will feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but the storylines of the night are otherwise shrouded in mystery.

While the night does not have many announced bouts, it should offer an exciting preview ahead of the company's next pay-per-view event Extreme Rules.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown:

Event Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Even Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

You can stream WWE SmackDown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

WWE released this statement regarding SmackDown's top superstar, Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of Friday’s action: "With the walls closing in on the dominant Universal Champion, can Roman Reigns survive tonight on Friday Night SmackDown?"

After being confronted by Finn Bálor’s character “The Demon,” Reign will face Bálor at Extreme Rules. Could Kane be showing up tonight to assist Bálor in tormenting the champion? The show is taking place in the city where Glenn Jacobs, the man behind the Kane mask, is the mayor.

WWE has also announced a homecoming celebration for SmackDown Women's Championship challenger Bianca Belair, who counts Knoxville, Tennessee as her hometown. Could current women's champion Becky Lynch interrupt those festivities and continue setting up the duo's feud? 

Also announced to take place tonight will be a promo by Seth Rollins after his vicious attack on fan-favorite Edge last week.

Finally, WWE has one match announced for tonight, between Rick Boogs and Robert Roode.

How To Watch

September
17
2021

WWE SmackDown

TV CHANNEL: Fox
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16765268
MLB

How to Watch Diamondback at Astros

USATSI_15021908
WNBA

How to Watch the Aces vs. Sky

USATSI_16710390
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

USATSI_16763936
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rangers

Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to watch Iowa vs. Air Force, Women's College Volleyball

USATSI_16422402
WWE

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

USATSI_16021890
Golf

How to Watch the Fortinet Championship, Second Round

USATSI_16736896
NCAA Football

How to Watch UCF at Louisville

USATSI_16688238
NASCAR

How to Watch Food City 300

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy