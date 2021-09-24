September 24, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch WWE SmackDown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Three segments have been announced for tonight in the next action-packed edition of WWE SmackDown.
In the final show ahead of WWE's next pay-per-view, Sunday's Extreme Rules, SmackDown has three segments announced so far with various other surprises sure to come this evening.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown:

Event Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Event Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

You can stream WWE SmackDown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

One of two matches that have been announced by WWE is a fantastic Intercontinental Title rematch between the owner of the title, King Nakamura, and its previous holder, Apollo Crews. In Nakamura's corner will be the charismatic guitarist Rick Boogs while Apollo will be backed up by the monstrous Commander Azeez.

The other match that has been announced for tonight is an intriguing showdown between Zelinga Vega and fan-favorite Liv Morgan before Morgan faces Carmella at Extreme Rules this weekend.

Finally, WWE has announced the world premiere of a brand-new segment to SmackDown called "Happy Talk" With Baron Corbin, whose rags-to-riches story over the past few months has engaged wrestling fans all over.

The fact that major names like Roman Reigns, Finn Balor (or his demon persona), Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins or Edge haven't been mentioned by WWE indicates that we could be in store for some surprises tonight.

After all, it'd be surprising if we didn't get one more confrontation between Reigns and Balor ahead of their much-hyped match on Sunday at Extreme Rules.

Either way, the "go-home shows" before pay-per-views in WWE are usually known for being exciting, so tonight's episode of SmackDown should not be missed by fans of professional wrestling.

Roman Reigns
WWE

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
