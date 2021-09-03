How to Watch WWE SmackDown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against fan-favorite Finn Balor in what should be a thrilling episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE heads to Jacksonville, Florida for tonight's edition of SmackDown, one that has just one match advertised for it so far... but it's quite the doozy.

That match, which will presumably take place in the main event, pits Universal Champion Roman Reigns, holder of that title for over one year now, against popular superstar, Finn Balor.

How to Watch:

Date: September 3, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida

TV: Fox

You can stream WWE SmackDown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It'll be Balor's first shot at the title since his return to the main roster following a lengthy stint on NXT, and though it seems unlikely he'll walk away as champion tonight, it should be a fantastic main event, featuring two wrestlers with vastly different but all-too-effective styles.

Reigns, especially since becoming the Tribal Chief and Head of the Table, has been brutalizing opponents, including the legendary John Cena at this past SummerSlam, with his size and speed while Balor, though undersized, uses his quickness and aerial abilities to his advantage.

Should be a fantastic match with huge stakes on the line.

WWE is also advertising former SmackDown women's champion, Sasha Banks, as appearing at tonight's show, which should be fascinating considering we haven't seen her in a while, not since being forced to miss her match for the championship against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.

A lot has changed since then, especially considering Belair is no longer champion, having dropped the title to Becky Lynch at The Biggest Party of the Summer, so could Banks be returning to call out Lynch?

That could set up another feud between two of the biggest names not just in women's wrestling, but in wrestling, period.

SmackDown tonight should be a load of fun, as it usually is, so fans of wrestling should certainly tune in.