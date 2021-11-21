How to Watch WWE ‘Survivor Series’ 2021

WWE’s annual brand vs. brand pay-per-view returns as Survivor Series takes place Sunday in Brooklyn.

What this edition of the November tradition lacks in stakes and story lines it makes up for with star power. The show features the two traditional five-on-five elimination matches, plus Champion vs. Champion matches pitting the titleholders from the Raw and SmackDown brands against each other.

The two matches everyone will be looking forward to the most are the ones featuring the top men’s and women’s champions.

On the men’s side, WWE champion Big E faces universal champ Roman Reigns. Reigns has been WWE’s undisputed top guy for well over a year at this point, while Big E has held Raw’s top title for only about two months. Putting in a solid performance against Reigns will go a long way toward establishing his place at the top of the WWE pecking order.

For the women, all eyes are on Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch and her SmackDown counterpart Charlotte Flair. After a testy on-air exchange last month, Lynch and Flair’s off-screen relationship has been the subject of much discussion. Lynch told Jimmy Traina on a recent episode of the SI Media Podcast that she and Flair “used to be best friends” but “don’t talk anymore.”

Full match card

Five-on-five Survivor Series match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory) (with MVP) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin and TBA) (with Madcap Moss)

Five-on-five Survivor Series match: Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Zelina) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya and Toni Storm)

Raw tag team champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) vs. SmackDown tag team champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

United States champion Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura (with Rick Boogs)

Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair

WWE champion Big E vs. universal champion Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman)

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 21

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. kickoff show)

Live stream: Peacock for U.S. viewers (WWE Network internationally)