WWE Wrestlemania 38: Full Match Card, Start Time, Live Stream

After a winding road to the biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year, Wrestlemania 38 will take place this Saturday and Sunday inside AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Billed as “The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History,” the star-studded spectacle boasts a top-heavy 14-match lineup, headlined by a massive “Winner Takes All” title unification match between WWE champion Brock Lesnar and Universal champion Roman Reigns.

Wrestlemania 38 will also mark the return of WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin who is set to confront Kevin Owens on a special edition of “The KO Show.” Appearing at ‘Mania for the first time since 2016, the Texas Rattlesnake looks to defend his name and home state after weeks of targeted slander from Owens.

In addition to Lesnar-Reigns, several matches will pit heated rivals against one another with either gold and/or bragging rights on the line.

Night 1 will see Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch square off against Bianca Belair in a match nearly eight months in the making, while Smackdown women’s champ Charlotte Flair defends her belt against Royal Rumble winner and former MMA star Ronda Rousey. And on Night 2, fans will be treated to a dream match between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and the legendary A.J. Styles.

On a night promising to have something for everyone, the card will also feature a heavy celebrity presence, with Johnny Knoxville, Logan Paul and Pat McAfee slated to compete as part of an intriguing mid-card.

Full match card

Night 1:

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery opponent

Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

King Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus

Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin joins Kevin Owens on “The KO Show”

Night 2:

Winner Takes All Championship Unification: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion)

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Anything Goes Match: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Triple Threat Tag Team Match for Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Triple Threat Tag Team Match for Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

How to watch

Date: Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3

Location: AT&T Stadium, Dallas

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. kickoff show)

Live stream: Peacock