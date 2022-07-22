The 2022 X Games get started with all of the most exciting extreme sports and athletes today.

The X Games are back in Los Angeles, California for the first time since 2013 for summer games after spending time in Texas, Minnesota and in southern California in recent years. The best extreme athletes in the world and of all time are all set to showcase their talent on the big stage in the City of Angels.

How to Watch X Games 2022. Day One today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

It is finally time, the 2022 X Games are back with the first day of action and events spread out over the next five days of extreme sports.

Some of the action started on Wednesday and Thursday, with all events closed to the public as will be the case for the entire event.

Today gets started with the BMX street event before heading into the weekend for more action and more events.

There are athletes from all over the globe from Japan to the United States, Germany to Australia and everywhere in between with events for the men and women across the weekend.

The games feature a new event in the Megapark Discipline that will bring a new level of excitement to the games.

This weekend will be a celebration of the best in extreme sports filled with highlights and big moments on the ramp, track and dirt featuring the best athletes in their discipline today and of all time.

