How to Watch X Games 2022, BMX Best Trick: Stream Live Online, TV

X Games 2022 action continues on Saturday with day four of the activities at the California Training Facility.

X Games action continues live from the California Training Facility on Saturday with women’s skateboard park, BMX park, men’s skateboard street, skateboard street best trick and Dave Mirra’s BMX park best trick.

How to Watch X Games 2022, BMX Best Trick today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

On Friday, day three, the only competition of the day was BMX street. The event saw Garrett Reynolds make history with his 15th X Games gold medal. With the win, Reynolds tied Shaun White for most gold X Games medals which White has held since 2013.

Reynolds' second run was enough for the gold medal, including a toothhanger to barspin, G-turn toothpick, barspin, opposite barspin to manual to railride to double barspin, 180 barspin to crooked grind to 180 out, barspin to crankarm, uprail to hard 180 down whip, feeble grind to hard 360 and finishing with a 540.

Reynolds has won 13 of the 17 times BMX Street has been contested at X Games. The youngest rider in the field, Felix Prangenberg and Devon Smilie each earned their fourth X Games medals, with silver and bronze respectively.

The action continues on Saturday with day four of the X Games 2022 festivities at the California Training Facility.

