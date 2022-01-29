Xtreme Fighting Championship has (as of this writing) has a one bout card tonight with a light heavyweight match between Kurt Holobaugh (19-7-0) and Damonte Robinson (7-1-1). Both of these fighters have had great starts to their career, with the 35-year-old Holobaugh coming in as the experienced veteran, looking to knock off the younger talent in 26-year-old Robinson.

How to Watch XFC 46 today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Watch XFC 46 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

At XFC 44, Kurt Holobaugh took down Jose Luis Verdugo with strikes a year ago in a strong showing:

Robinson has won his last three bouts, with a draw (Aaron Mitchell) and a loss (Devonte Smith) in between his other four wins to start his professional career. His last two wins came by decision, with a win by rear-naked choke three wins ago.

Overall, he has three wins by decision, three by rear-naked choke, and one by punches. He does most of his damage in long matches and when he gets his opponents on the ground.

As an amateur, he had five wins, three by decision, one by strikes and one by KO/TKO.

On the other side of the octagon, Holobaugh is a grappling fighter. Four of his last five wins have come with strikes of some kind, knees or punches, with one win by rear-naked choke. He gets in there and fights you, putting the pressure on you to fight him to win.

This should be a battle in the trenches and with both fighters standing up throwing punches for an exciting battle in Xtreme Fighting Championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.