John Dodson will be making his first appearance outside of the UFC in the XMMA3 main event. Nate Marquardt will also feature in the 185 lbs. division.

How to Watch XMMA 3: Vice City

Event Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Event Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: The Fight Network

The career of Marquardt spans over two decades, and his 36 career victories include knockouts over Demian Maia and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. He will face Valdir Araujo, whose background is in jiu-jitsu, but as a second-degree black belt himself, Marquardt will be able to use his grappling to keep the action on the feet, where he'll have the edge.

Dodson is a pioneer of bantamweight MMA. As an Ultimate Fighter winner with wins over the likes of TJ Dillashaw, Pedro Munhoz and Jussier Formiga, he is also one of its most accomplished names.

Though this is the first fight he's taking outside of the UFC in over a decade, the challenge in front of him is one he's faced in several junctures throughout his career: size.

Cody Gibson has seven inches of height and five inches of reach over his opponent, but at 5'3", Dodson is used to being the smaller man in his match-ups. Dodson is unusually quick, even for the lighter weight classes, but it remains to be seen whether this will be enough to overcome Gibson.

