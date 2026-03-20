SI Video Staff
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Marching Into Madness | Chapter 5: Let the Madness Begin
This is a story of the next thing. Last year he was ACC coach of the year, but Pat Kelsey has always aspired to more. The balance of the season unfolds and the grind of the ACC tournament provides one final test before the madness of March.
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