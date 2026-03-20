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Marching Into Madness | Chapter 5: Let the Madness Begin
SI Video Staff
SI Video Staff

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Marching Into Madness | Chapter 5: Let the Madness Begin

This is a story of the next thing. Last year he was ACC coach of the year, but Pat Kelsey has always aspired to more. The balance of the season unfolds and the grind of the ACC tournament provides one final test before the madness of March.