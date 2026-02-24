00:00:30 |
Koepka Leads Mix of Prospects and Veterans at Cognizant Classic
Transcript
The PGA Tour heads across the country for the start of the Florida swing this week at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
This week's field isn't exactly star-studded.
No Scotty Scheffler, no Rory McIlroy, no Colin Murakawa.
Instead, the highest ranked player in this field is world number 26 Ryan Gerrard.
The biggest name who is teeing it up this week, gotta be Brooks Koepka.
After leaving Liv Golf , he's made 3 starts on the PGA Tour.
He finished T56 at the Farmers, missed the cut at Phoenix, and now he's coming here in what is a home game for him as he lives in South Florida .