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Why Spencer Jones’ Swing Reminds Tom Verducci of Shohei Ohtani
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Transcript
Last year, 6'7 Yankees prospect, Spencer Jones looked a lot like Aaron Judge, who was also 6'7.
Check out the similarities in these swings.
Pay close attention, especially to that front foot, the way it swings out over the chalk line of the box, and those long levers go to work.
This year, Spencer Jones does not look like Aaron Judge.
He looks like, yeah, Shohei Otani.
Jones studied Otani over the winter and now he looks a lot like him.
The same foot plant, the heel raises, turns towards the pitcher, creating a coiling mechanism and unloading.
One year, Aaron Judge, the next year, Shohei Otani.
Pretty good role models.