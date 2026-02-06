Cameron Skattebo and Jaxson Dart Guarantee Giants Super Bowl Next Season

I am here at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl with Jackson Dart and Cam Scatabo.

They are joining us on behalf of Bounty.

Tell me what you guys got going on with Bounty.

It's the Bounty Boys.

Yeah, this is the best wingman in the game right now.

Uh, thanks, buddy.

So, uh, that's what, that's, that's the basis of it right now.

We play football.

The football you need wings, wings, and with wings you need bounty.

Are wings your favorite game day snack?

Oh, they're my favorite snack every day .

They are.

Oh yeah, if I don't know what I wanna eat, wings are what I'm eating.

Yeah, me too.

OK, you guys both play for New York obviously, so we're gonna do a little this or that New York questions, OK?

Knicks, Knicks or Nets?

Knicks, Knicks.

Mets or Yankees Yanks.

Yanks.

Subway or taxi?

Black Uber.

You got so much money, um, Subway.

Have you ever taken this, have you ever taken the subway, subway or taxi?

Oh, I will never get in a subway.

You'll never take the subway safety.

It's not that bad.

It's a little smelly, but it's not that bad.

I live in New York.

In New York, Subway is bad.

No, you know, Sarah Jessica Parker takes the subway.

Carrie Bradshaw.

Just an Uber guy.

Just an Uber guy.

I got you.

OK.

New York pizza or street hot dog?

Pizza, pizza.

What's your favorite pizza spot in New York?

Uh, the Industry and Mama T's.

John's of Bleecker Street.

Nice.

Bigger Giants legend Eli Manning or Phil Simms?

Both I'm more of a knowing Eli guy, but I've learned about Phil Sims while being with the Giants.

This thing like.

Two big time quarterbacks.

I got to pick both of them.

Yeah, of course that's fair.

All right, we have some most, most likely questions.

Who is the most likely to have the highest screen time?

Wait, screen time?

You stream.

It's on the screen.

Your phone, dude.

I know what it is, but you're still on the screen.

I don't have it on me.

Who's most likely to start a fire while cooking?

Both of us Honestly, cook together.

Are you guys, do you guys like to cook?

Actually, yeah, we like to cook.

We love to cook.

It's already happened.

You start a fire.

Yeah, we don't want to talk about it though.

Most likely to be late to a team meeting.

We're both on time every day on time, no matter what.

We're like him more.

No, absolutely not.

Really?

Yeah, I'm like 15 minutes early to everything.

You're like everything, but he's always busy though.

That's the thing.

Like his quarterback meeting might lead into the team meeting, like if that makes sense.

He's doing something productive if that makes sense .

We're never late though.

We're never late, always on time.

Amazing.

Most likely to get yelled at by a coach.

Me.

Me.

Why?

He's a critical thinker, so, um, He likes to, he wants to, he likes to challenge coaches.

I think that that's one of his strengths.

Like he, he's, he's a very smart and extinctive football player, so he wants to know the why he's doing things.

Yeah, and sometimes people are have egos and.

But Most likely to cry during a movie.

I don't think I've ever cried during a movie, he has for sure.

He's definitely watched a romance when he was like.

20 years old and like cried if you if you can make it through dog's purpose without shedding a tear, OK, I lied.

I cried.

Will Smith.

What's the Will Smith movie with the dog?

The zombie apocalypse.

I Am Legend.

I did, I did cry in that movie.

What a great movie, man.

That was the last one that made you cry.

Yeah, I bet that might be the only movie that's ever made me cry.

OK, most likely to spend the most money at dinner.

Me.

What do you order?

The whole menu.

What's your favorite restaurant in New York?

Um, probably for Charles.

How do you get a reservation there?

He's Jackson Dart.

True.

OK, uh, who is one retired giant that you would want to make a comeback?

LT.

LT?

Oh, like, but like like bring him back from when any former giant back.

LT would be fire.

That would be crazy.

And finally, actually, I love watching Jeremy Schocky play.

That would be fire.

He gets, he gets me fired up.

There's a lot of guys, a lot of Giants legends.

There are.

Last question for you guys, obviously big year coming up.

John Harbaugh, a new head coach of the Giants, what are your expectations for next season?

We're gonna win a lot more, that's for sure.

Um, hopefully not be sitting in these seats and be in the locker room right now practicing or doing meetings.

You wanna, you wanna win a Super Bowl next season?

We don't want to.

We're going to.

Awesome.

Thanks, guys.