00:00:30 |
Koepka Leads Mix of Prospects and Veterans at Cognizant Classic
Up Next
Albert Breer on JSN’s Extension, Lavonte David Retires, Proposed Rule Changes
7 hours ago
Ryder Cup Hero Shane Lowry Provides Great Value at Pebble Beach
Feb 11, 2026
The Bulls Are DESPERATE For a Top 3 Pick
Feb 27, 2026
What’s Next in Golf: SI Golf’s Highlights from the 2026 PGA Show
Jan 27, 2026
James Harden Can't Gas Out Before the Playoffs
Jan 28, 2026
Albert Breer on JSN’s Extension, Lavonte David Retires, Proposed Rule Changes
7 hours ago
Ryder Cup Hero Shane Lowry Provides Great Value at Pebble Beach
Feb 11, 2026
The Bulls Are DESPERATE For a Top 3 Pick
Feb 27, 2026
What’s Next in Golf: SI Golf’s Highlights from the 2026 PGA Show
Jan 27, 2026
James Harden Can't Gas Out Before the Playoffs
Jan 28, 2026
How Can Jayson Tatum Actually Help the Celtics This Year?
Feb 20, 2026
Jayson Tatum Returns 10 Months After Achilles Tear
Mar 6, 2026
March Madness Fans Go Wild in San Diego | College Road Trip
Mar 23, 2026
New Calf Injury Complicates a Giannis Trade
Jan 28, 2026
Can James Harden Lure LeBron To Cleveland?
Feb 20, 2026
It's Time for the Warriors To Have a Steph Curry Conversation
Jan 28, 2026
Farmers Insurance Open Betting Preview
Jan 27, 2026
Transcript
The PGA Tour heads across the country for the start of the Florida swing this week at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
This week's field isn't exactly star-studded.
No Scotty Scheffler, no Rory McIlroy, no Colin Murakawa.
Instead, the highest ranked player in this field is world number 26 Ryan Gerrard.
The biggest name who is teeing it up this week, gotta be Brooks Koepka.
After leaving Liv Golf , he's made 3 starts on the PGA Tour.
He finished T56 at the Farmers, missed the cut at Phoenix, and now he's coming here in what is a home game for him as he lives in South Florida .