Delanie Walker Regrets Not Playing with Tom Brady

We have Delaney Walker, NFL vet here with us, uh, ahead of the Super Bowl at Radio Row.

You are joining us on behalf of Novartis.

Thank you so much for taking the time.

We'll get to that in just a second, but I have to tell you, as a Titans, former Titans player, we had the bus some of the boys guys here earlier today, OK?

We're talking to little Cam Ward.

They told me that they think Cam Ward will be a Pro Bowler in the next 5 years.

Do you agree?

I definitely agree with that.

Um, just off what he did as his rookie year with the little help that he had, I, I feel like he showed, uh, some flashes.

I think that, uh, he has the grit to be great in this league.

Um, I'm sure they're gonna start.

Um, bringing guys in to help him to make sure that he's successful so we can get him to the Pro Bowl.

But you know, I'd rather him go to the Super Bowl than the Pro Bowl, so I'll take the Super Bowl over the Pro Bowl.

You're rooting him on.

I love it.

What do you think his ceiling is as a player in the NFL?

Uh, his ceiling is as high as he wanted, you know what I mean?

Uh, I think he's a grinder.

He goes about it the right way.

He's a businessman.

He sees himself that way.

So I think he can be as great as he wants to be.

Uh, again, just got to stay healthy.

OK, you had an amazing career.

You played 14 seasons in the NFL, a 3-time Pro Bowler.

Curious, what do you say to fans who think that your career might have turned out a little bit different if you were playing with a top 5 quarterback back in the day?

Wow, that's a good question.

Uh, Marcus Mariota was a top 5 quarterback in my book, in my book, but what makes him a top 5 quarterback in your book?

I, I mean, just, he, you know, he never blamed anybody.

He always, anytime we lost, he took that and put it on his shoulders, never complained, uh, never pointed a finger.

So I always, I like leaders like that, you know, that, uh, take the L and blame himself, even though it's 11 other guys on the field with him.

He always pointed himself out, but To answer your question, if I had Tom Brady, oh my God.

OK, well, that was my next question for you.

My next question was, in your prime, who's one quarterback that you would have loved to play with?

Oh, that's easy, Tom Brady.

I always tell people I wish I could have played with Tom Brady.

If I had the option to go to the Patriots when he was there, I probably would have win if he was at, even in Tampa.

Uh, the guy just makes you better.

He, uh, he holds you accountable, and I, I like quarterbacks like that that'll cuss you out, and, uh, that's what Tom Brady would do.

I had TO here earlier today.

He told me that he doesn't think Tom Brady will be a first ballot Hall of Famer because of all the, the cheating stuff.

Do you agree with that?

I mean, what happened to Bill?

I don't know if that's gonna happen to Tom.

You know, um, was Bill snubbed?

No, I don't think he, I don't think so.

I, I just think Bill.

We all know what's going on with Bill's situation.

We all, we all know what's going on with that situation, but no, I do not think, uh, Tom Brady is in that same boat.

OK, awesome.

Well, you are joining us on behalf of Novartis, and we know that 1 in 8 men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Um, tell me about your, your partnership with them and what they're doing to empower men.

Well, Novartis started a campaign called Relax.

It's a blood test and uh I think it's smart.

I think it gets guys talking, um, have those conversations, especially like guys myself and my age group.

We don't have those conversations where we can talk about prostate cancer.

It wasn't talked about, it's like a stigma, because everyone thinks it's a rectum exam, but when Novartis's new campaign relaxes the blood test, it makes it simple because it's just a blood test.

And people got to realize 1 out of 8 men.

will experience prostate cancers and 1 out of 6 black males will experience prostate cancer.

So this campaign just helps you catch it early, get screened, because if you can catch cancer early, we can, we can treat it.

And that's pretty much what it comes down to.

We just want to end the stigma and let everybody know that you can get this done by just relax and take a blood test, right?

So, that's all it's about and I'm glad to be a part of the campaign.

You just mentioned how important it is for early screening.

What's your message to men?

Uh, have these conversations, talk about it, and uh you can go to relax relaxes thebloodtest.

com and see if this is right for you, because at the end of the day, all we got to do is have these conversations.

If we get people talking about it, we did our job.

We want guys to be health conscious in 2026.

Thank you so much for taking the time, appreciate it.