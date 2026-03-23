We Compare Jeremiyah Love to Other First-Round RBs

I don't think there's any question, and I'm not saying this because I may or may not have a large profile of this person coming out in the next couple of weeks, but I, I, I don't, I don't think that there's any, um, debate that he's the most interesting player in this draft because you have a running back and the comps are all over the place.

I've heard a lot of Jamir Gibbs.

I actually like.

Reggie Bush, um, like NFL Reggie Bush, a little bit more, um, what do you think of Bijon?

Bijon's one I've gotten from a few people.

I think that they're different players personally.

Like, I, I think his usage in the NFL, and again, I think if Reggie Bush was drafted in 2025 versus when he was drafted, I think his career takes an entirely different trajectory, right?

And I think we're talking about him in a way different way in the NFL.

I, I, and I think that the NFL is ready for Jeremiah Love, um, but.

Running back is still a dirty word in the top 10, and to me, there's, there's a couple of options here, OK?

Starting at 4 to the Titans, you have a, a, a vacancy for a playmaker, at 5 to the Giants.

I think the Browns are pretty heavily invested in young running backs at this point.

Um, 7 to the Commanders.

And then 89, 10, like Saints, Chiefs, Bengals.

I wouldn't take the Saints or the Chiefs out of it because they hit the position in free agency, you know, I think it's actually a good thing that they might have, you know, like Kenneth Walker and Jeremiah Love together.

Forget about it.

I mean, I, I, I would love that combination, but Longals would be fun though, wouldn't it?

Wouldn't Bengals be fun?

But, and that's what I'm saying.

And here's what I like about Jeremiah Love as a prospect.

You talk to people who have coached him, who've been around him, you look at the tape, everyone says the same thing.

What we don't talk enough about when it comes to Jeremiah Love is the fact that his best skills are probably the willingness to block so he can be a three-down back.

He, he's a legit NFL prospect as a wide receiver, uh, even though I asked the, Someone about this.

I was like, do you think he could get drafted as a wide receiver?

And the guy's like, yeah, sure, but would you play Saquon Barkley at wide receiver?

No, right?

And it's just like one of those things.

He's good enough to do it, but would you do it?

But my overarching question, Albert, as we have a couple of minutes left on this show, is like, Where, where does he go?

Where does he fit?

Is it, is it for to the Titans like we're all just kind of saying it's gonna be?

So, so let's, let's, let's like give a little bit of a history lesson here, um, in the last.

Call it, what is it, um, 13 draft classes, there have been 8 running backs that have gone in the top 10.

OK?

So that's a pretty low percentage, but those running backs, Ashton Genty last year, Bejon Robinson in 2023, Saquan Barkley in 18, Leonard Fournett in 17, Christian McCaffrey in 17, Ezekiel Elliott in 16, and then Todd Gurley in 15.

That's 7, actually, not 8.

I'm really good at counting.

Um, so, I, I think what you see, the common thread with most of those guys , and I, I think you maybe remove Fournett, and Genty is like a little bit sketchier on this, but I think the other guys, you see like a real type here, which is, this is the new age running back that is worth that much.

215 to 225 pounds, so he can be your guy between the tackles, right?

And he can be the focal point of your running game.

And he's also a three-down back.

It's almost like these guys are a combination of like your traditional old school running back and Marshall Faulk, you know.

And so for a guy to go that high, that's sort of what you're looking for now.

And I think love really fits into that category.

And here's the other thing that helps love, and this is the same dynamic we just talked about with Mendoza.

Went to an incredible, uh, football factory, um, school, and he's really smart because he went to Notre Dame.

So he may be one of only other, well, here I'm gonna , I'm gonna give you a little more fuel for that fire here.

He may be one of only 2 running backs that go in the top 100, OK, so the other one is actually his teammate Jaarian Price, who is probably gonna go in the 2nd round, maybe 3rd round, so.

If your argument against taking one of the top 10 is, well, we can find running backs anywhere, which is a valid argument most years, usually you can find good starting running backs outside of the first round.

That's the case this year, you know.

And so I think that's part of why, for example, the Chiefs signed Kenneth Walker because they look at it and they say, all right, love probably doesn't get to us.

Do we want to be boxed into having to take Jaarian Price with either the 29th or the 40th pick?

We don't want to be boxed into doing that, you know.

So like , let's go get Kenneth Walker, and now we free ourselves up with these 3 picks.

Um, the Saints are interesting because they do have Kamara on their roster for now.

Could Kamara wind up with the Broncos?

We'll see.

Um, yeah, I mean, I, I, I, I don't think it's impossible that like with Etienne coming in, um, I don't want to pronounce Ain Ain.

It's not the same as Devin Ain right either because like we all could pronounced that a chain, a chain, and then it became like Ain or Hn.

So anyway, the NFL is gonna be the, my equivalent of seeing all the dads that I should remember their names at PTA night and I'm just like, and I just call everyone Big Dog.

Hey, man.

What up, big dog?

How are we doing, big dog?

What's up, chief?

Uh.

Is there any more like condescending thing that chief is bad.

boss is bad too.

Boss is boss is really bad because, you know, um, what, what are your thoughts on big dog just because I think big dog is kind of condescending too, don't you?

Don't you think, see.

I love because I coach a lot of youth sports and so big dog is my go to for all the like kids and but I like that name, yeah, as, as you're sort of, yeah, yeah, but I don't know, the parents, you know, probably not less big dog.

um, how we doing is a is a good one that I like because then it's just like a, it's like you see somebody like, hey, how are we doing?

um, you know, I don't know.

Anyway, so to get the train back on the tracks, um.

I, I kind of like, so the, the Titans and Commanders I like because he helps your young quarterback, you know, and I think for the Commanders, there's like a level of, all right, like how much do we want to do with Jayden Daniels in the running game, and I think drafting somebody like Jeremiah Love helps you manage that, you know, like where you don't have to be as reliant on Daniels to fuel your running game, um.

Obviously, with the Titans, you're taking pressure off of Cam Ward.

I guess the same would go for the Giants, right?

Um, with, with Jackson Dart.

So, those would be the three teams I look at right now.

Again, not having, you know, dove into the rumors that I'm gonna be swimming around in all April.

Like those would be the three teams I would look at and say like that would make a lot of sense.

I, I just don't think it makes, the Jets obviously have Bruce Hall on the, on the, um, on the transition tag, and then the Cardinals have, um, a franchise, franchise franchise, right?

They franchise them.

Um, and then the Cardinals, I just, I just don't think the Cardinals are at their point and are, are at a point where they can spend on a running back at that level.