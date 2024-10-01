Larian celebrates the launch of BG3 mod tools on console with a new Baldur’s Gate animated short
BG3 Patch 7 on console is live now, which means BG3 mod tools for console are finally live, and Larian celebrated with a fantastic little animated short made with Spud Gun Studio. It’s done in the style of the holiday 2023 short the studio put out, only it’s even wilder and more off-the-wall than the time Lae’zel discovered Santa Claus was a fake.
The short starts with Astarion having pleasant dreams – while the morning sun creeps through his window no less, so that’s a win for him – while Baldur’s Gate falls under the merciless tyranny of giant rabbits. Karlach gets a pot stuck on her head and runs through a dozen walls, Looney Tunes style, and Shadowheart (Selunite edition) shakes Astarion awake to try and force him to help.
They meet Gale, with a thin mustache and blonde hairdo so appalling that Shadowheart starts puking rainbows, and the party finally makes it outside and discovers the culprit: A little gremlin called the Wizard of Mod. Wyll gets a lightsaber, Gale pulls out a pistol, and Lae’zel chops the Wizard of Mod into bloody chunks with a chainsaw before calm finally ensues.
All this celebrates the launch of Patch 7 on console and Mac, nearly a month after it landed on Steam. BG3 Patch 7 adds several new cinematics for evil endings that make your very worst choices feel like they actually have some measure of payoff, and it introduced official mod support. Two new hotfixes accompany the patch, including Hotfix 27, which makes dozens of fixes and changes to the mod manager tool on all platforms, squashes some toolkit bugs, and even adjusts a small handful of issues in the game itself, such as allies forgetting how to use ladders.
BG3’s mod tools give you extensive freedom to create (almost) whatever you can think of for the award-winning RPG, including access to some of Larian’s own scripting tools. No one’s created a custom adventure where rabbit monsters consume half the city, though – or rather, no one’s created it yet.
If you're wondering what to install first, check out our picks for the best BG3 mods in 2024 to help get you started.