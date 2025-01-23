Assassin’s Creed Shadows hands-on: four hours with Yasuke and Naoe in 16th-century Japan
At one point in my four-hour preview of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Yasuke finds himself perched precariously on a pagoda spire. The 250-pound samurai decked out in full warrior gear definitely should not be up here.
I spot a hay bale far below and jump. Instead of the usual graceful swan dive we’ve come to expect from trained assassins, Yasuke goes butt-first, shrieking all the way before landing with an undignified thud in an explosion of straw. “Naoe will never let me hear the end of this,” he mutters, tumbling awkwardly out of the pile.
You can switch between the two protagonists at almost any time in Ubisoft’s 16th-century Japan sandbox, which results in some unexpectedly subversive moments. It also means you can take Yasuke to places he can’t usually go - like previously unlocked fast travel points located 100ft above ground level.
Set in 1579, Yasuke and Naoe are both fighting to avenge a loss. For the former, it’s his master, Nobunaga, the man who freed him from servitude and bestowed upon him the rank of samurai. For the latter, it’s her father, a village elder murdered by the ruthless Shinbakufu clan.
Together they give you two distinctive lenses through which to experience Ubisoft’s open-world action adventure. Yasuke is a tank, able to knock people down just by running into them, where nimble Naoe is the stealth master, and who I lean towards due to her agile navigation.
Characters you encounter don’t seem to mind you switching bodies mid-quest, though. During my hunt for a dodgy weapons supplier, I start as Naoe and end as Yasuke, with villagers seemingly failing to notice.
While odd, having that flexibility is useful. When it comes to taking down outposts, Naoe gives you more options. She uses a rope to rapidly ascend structures and often flips between buildings for no reason other than the love of the game.
Yasuke, by comparison, has trouble heaving his massive bulk up all but the lowest walls and awkwardly teeters on the edges of rooftops. He’s very much a plan B for when you decide on a more destructive strategy.
In one fight, I rampage through flimsy wooden dwellings, slicing paper screens with my katana and causing untold property damage. You can shoot from afar with Yasuke’s single-shot rifle - that includes enemies and explosive red gunpowder barrels - and unleash special moves, including a heavy punt that sends enemies flying through the air.
You’d think fighting would be easier with Yasuke. It’s not. In fact, Yasuke’s main attribute - his size - is routinely nullified by giant masked men way bigger than he is. Heavy enemies can withstand masses of punishment, so combat is never a cakewalk.
Naoe offers more options, able to squeeze into outposts through gaps in the fence, grapple up ledges, walk on tightropes, and use eagle vision to mark targets, all moves unavailable to Yasuke.
Then, if it goes loud, Naoe fights with equal ferocity, using a whip chain and dagger as opposed to Yasuke’s club and katana. Where Naoe combines stealth and lethality, Yasuke can only manage the latter. The difference is that Naoe has marginally less health and attack power.
In the absence of shields, you’ll use your blade to defend, then launch lightning-fast counters. LB parries when opponents’ blades glow blue, while B dodges when they glow red, signifying an unblockable attack.
Combat is slick and stylish regardless of who you use. As Naoe, I emerge from a coffin to stab someone and throw them inside, inch menacingly towards a group of enemies twirling my chain above my head, and escape detection from castle guards by snuffing out a candle and winching myself up into the ceiling.
Yasuke has his own movie-like moments. In one encounter, I stand motionless, hand fixed on my blade hilt, before thrusting forward with physics-defying quickness reminiscent of an anime character. Color drains from the screen to emphasize the mass spilling of blood. I casually finish off a distant archer by whipping out my rifle and popping him in the head.
Shadows is bloody. Claret spurts, armor snaps off, and heads roll after gory executions. The two heroes aren’t entirely balanced, but you can’t deny there’s fun to be had with both.
While the game doesn’t seem to react to you switching characters, at least from what I played, there is the hint you can alter its story through the choices you make. That’s due to an option in the menu called ‘canon mode’. This mode picks key decisions for you, to align with Ubisoft’s overarching narrative. It suggests your actions can indeed change history.
That history doesn’t always center on 1579. In the present day, unseen forces seem to be manipulating the Animus, the program allowing you to access the memories of your ancestors.
It’s touched upon during the prologue of my demo, but for now, it’s unclear if the game contains playable modern-day sequences.
Like Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, the shorter series entry released in 2023, Shadows doesn’t hand-hold you through quests. Instead, you’ll have to work out where to go by scanning environments in Eagle Vision, chatting to people of interest, and using the observation visual filter (left trigger) to reveal objectives.
This effectively makes you feel more like a detective tracking their target. To avoid aimless wandering, clues appearing in the upper right are slightly more effective in guiding you toward a general area.
There are also scouts you can send to narrow down the location. You’ll allocate up to three scouts on the map screen, with the search radius getting smaller each time. More scouts join your cause as you build up your assassins’ HQ.
This isn’t part of the demo, but Ubisoft shows me gameplay footage of the player customizing their own base of operations with dojos and mess halls and, at one point, even decorating their very own zen garden with pretty rocks.
While I don’t get to rake sand or prune bonsai trees, I do see the effects of my growing assassins’ order in the form of friendly members who emerge from bushes at my whim and join the fight.
It’s a mechanic introduced by 2010’s Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, and it offers an extra degree of authority, especially when you’re walking past ruffians in a dangerous part of town and click your fingers to call in an assassination you’re too cool to even look at.
For those worried the assassin’s storyline would be an afterthought, as it felt at times in 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, it’s very much front and center. During an early Naoe quest, she enters a cave bearing the iconic symbol of the assassins to track down a box containing a mysterious item her father died to protect. Place your bets on it being somehow related to the Apple of Eden.
After wrapping up some quests, I have about 30 minutes to explore the surrounding area, where it seems as if every single facet of the feudal Japanese fantasy fans have wanted for decades is represented.
Riding on horseback through flooded rice fields often scares flocks of red-crowned cranes into the sky. Wind sweeps through verdant green forests peppered with sturdy bamboo in which wild boars dart through the undergrowth.
There’s even an artistic animal hunting mini-game where, instead of killing the creature, you creep up on them, whip out a canvas, and sketch their likeness, from rutting deer to dozing stork. Naoe spends a peaceful few moments painting a fetching watercolor of a koi pond.
Speaking of other pursuits, there are shrines to pray at and weapons masters to learn from. The one I find will only talk to Yasuke, so I bring up the menu, select him, and proceed to play a sedate button-matching mini-game by a forlorn beachfront.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows is, after Valhalla, the first big Assassin’s Creed game in five years. It’s worth the wait. Based on my demo, that well-publicized delay has paid off in a game with style, substance, and awesome samurai action.