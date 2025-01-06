“I’m done with video games” – Citizen Sleeper 3 will be a tabletop game, says creator
Citizen Sleeper 2 isn’t out yet, but creator Gareth Damian Martin is already working on a third game set in the Sleeper’s world. As we prepare for the launch of the highly anticipated sequel subtitled Starward Vector, we sit down with Martin to chat about the game and their plans for the future of the series.
One of the most shocking details Martin reveals is not only that there’s a third Citizen Sleeper game in development, but that it won’t be a video game. But before we dive into that, we asked about the plans for the next Citizen Sleeper video game.
“I made [Citizen Sleeper] for people like me,” Martin tells us. “So it’s a pleasure to find out there’s lots of people like me. There’s lots of people who want very human stories and games. That’s part of the sequel and it’s part of what I want to do. As long as people keep saying, ‘We really like these very human stories,’ I will happily keep making them.”
While Starward Vector is set in the same world as the original game – and includes returning characters – it follows a new Sleeper, a new unrelated story, and a new location. The two games work as standalone experiences with references for fans of the original.
Martin wants to keep writing more stories in this universe, but they won’t necessarily all be video games. “I’m done with video games,” Martin says. “Citizen Sleeper 2 has an ending of sorts. I’m working on developing a tabletop game, which will be Citizen Sleeper 3.
“I’m very eager to take everything I learned from making these two [Citizen Sleeper] games and make something fresh. The thing that drew me to making indie video games was that people are so welcoming and excited about new ideas. I’m always wanting to propose something new and see how people react, so this will be my next step.”
That’s not to say Martin will be stepping away from video games completely, just Citizen Sleeper video games. If you are still hungry for more from the world of Citizen Sleeper after you finish Starward Vector, you’ll have to connect with and rely on others, just like the Sleepers.