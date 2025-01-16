Civilization 7 preview: A gripping formula with rough edges
In a world not much different from ours, the immortal Augustus Caesar looks back on the last couple of thousand years, recapitulating the remarkable success of the past Age. Leading the Egyptians as their Pharaoh, Augustus told them to do what they do best: erect monuments – Civilization 7 may have changed much, as this preview will show, but some series staples are simply untouchable.
Up went the Pyramids. Up went the Hanging Gardens. Up went Petra. Egypt’s capital, sitting at the flanks of a mighty river teeming with fishing boats and providing a defense barrier against a hostile tribe on the southern coast of the continent, constructed for itself a wall of wonders. For most other civilizations, this would have been difficult, but a combination of Augustus’ own skills, the traits of the Egyptians themselves, and choices made during his rule facilitated this path.
Towns around the capital soon ensured that resources flowed back and merchants managed to land lucrative contracts in the Roman Empire under Benjamin Franklin, bringing gold and more resources to the country. Another key to the wonder-hoarding strategy was Egypt’s unique Great Person, the Tjaty. Some Tjaty managed to speed up wonder construction, doing in one turn what would have taken the city many more.
While wonders all come with unique effects and can boost a city’s yields, building too many of them in one spot tends to be overkill. But Egypt is built different: Its unique District, the Necropolis, provides gold whenever you complete a wonder (not to mention juicy adjacency bonuses for deserts and rivers) and some Tjaty have the ability to add permanent tile yields to the wonders themselves, creating long-term value.
As the wall of wonders grew, so did Augustus’ Cultural Legacy, unlocking Attribute Points to be spent on additional passive bonuses during the Antiquity Age and paving the way for powerful benefits that would come into play in the future. In the meantime, the amount of resources that flowed into the empire was good enough to cement Augustus’ Economic Legacy as well.
But the Tjaty have more to offer than work on great wonders. Some of them create Medjay, the Egyptians’ unique infantry unit, and Chariots. While Augustus’ relations with Benjamin Franklin prospered and an alliance was soon to be forged thanks to their flourishing trade, relations with Niccolo Machiavelli of Han China were rocky – not due to Machiavelli, admittedly. Augustus could have coexisted with the writer, but with a large army at his disposal and ample space in his settlement limit, the Pharaoh had an urge to add a third layer to his Legacy.
Augustus massed his troops and denounced Machiavelli in order to declare a Formal War, which would be beneficial for War Weariness, but the author was wise to this – he made his own diplomatic move, forcing Augustus to make the choice of declaring a Truce or a Surprise War. It was war that fell from the folds of his toga, though now with some slight yield decreases at home due to the increased War Weariness that comes from a Surprise War. While this was a shrewd maneuver, Machiavelli failed to withstand the Egyptian assault, led by an Army Commander – his two cities fell, though the capital of Chang’an managed to hold on for quite a while.
Indeed, there was a moment in which disaster almost befell the Egyptians. After taking the initial target, the army rested – only to be surprised by a hailstorm, which devastated the countryside and damaged some units. Had the Chinese used this moment, Augustus would have haunted the hallways of his palace at night, cursing his commander to return his legions to him.
Together with his own foundations, these conquests were enough to establish a Military Legacy for Augustus. Clever heads at home, in the meantime, had written codices on various topics and their storage in the country’s libraries created Science Legacy as well – he was a well-rounded leader.
As twilight fell over the Antiquity Age, plague spread widely, bringing the life in settlements to a standstill. Riots broke out and districts were damaged – and though these developments were challenging, ending the Egyptian culture as Augustus had known it, his realm withstood the test of time. As Egypt was operating at least three Iron Mines, the metal began to shape the people, resulting in the rise of the Normans from Egypt’s ashes.
Although Augustus had other choices, this one made sense for him. Egypt had shown its mettle on the battlefield and surely the new lands rumored to await on the other side of the ocean could be tamed, conquered by brave warriors clad in iron…
If this chronicle of Augustus’ Egypt is to show you anything about Civilization 7, then that it is at its core still Civilization and that it comes with much flexibility to pivot your playstyle – that may seem paradoxical, given that the game’s new formula based around the four Legacy Paths and three Ages seems more restrictive than the old model on paper.
I started the game with a focus on wonders. In the Antiquity Age, building wonders is the way to earn points on the Legacy Path for Culture. But, quite naturally, this soon led me to earn some points in the Legacy Path for Economy as well, which requires allocating a certain amount of resources to your settlements – that wasn’t my initial goal, but grabbing as many production boosts as possible for my capital organically transitioned into it. Recruiting Tjaty helped my wonder construction, but also gave me an army to strive for Military Legacy and take out a competitor early on. Things happen and you can roll with them – or not.
Civilization 7 affords you the opportunity to proactively engage with its mechanics as well as react to developments. The Legacy Paths provide synergies between each other and with the different leader and civilization combos available. Following one path may open the opportunity to grab one or two milestones in others with just a little bit of adaptation.
Thus, this formula provides structure to a playthrough as well as flexibility. You get these clear, well-defined goals for each Age, which contribute to your overall power for the final phase of the game. The deeper you go down a Legacy Path, the greater the benefits for the next Age and the more Attribute Points you get to spend on your ruler’s skill trees. Indeed, Civilization 7 has taken some inspiration from Paradox properties, one may suspect. Leaders have skill trees that add bonuses to your civilization and each civ comes with a unique tradition tree you can research, which will be somewhat familiar to Hearts of Iron or Europa Universalis players.
Breaking the game up into three Ages had several goals and Firaxis really nailed those. One is that each civ gets to flourish throughout the entire Age. When I played a game with Rome, there was no pressure to win wars in a precise time window in which my legions would reign supreme – they did so for the entirety of the Antiquity Age. Those Egyptian Medjay may be cheap fodder units, but you can upgrade them throughout Antiquity to keep them relevant. Every civ gets to be at its highest possible power level during the Age it's available at, and that feels amazing.
So does the pacing of the game. You have those short-term goals from the Legacy Paths and those two clean breaks between the three Ages to provide motivation and rest stops – gone is the fatigue and the feeling of being lost in the middle of a game. I will say that the first couple of resets felt a bit strange. It will take time getting used to.
One moment you have merchants and settlers running around the map and legions guarding your cities, then all those civilian units have been deleted and you have Spanish Tercios under your command. This example felt particularly egregious, because you get Tercios right from the get-go – that’s before anyone even gets Knights, the unit type made obsolete by Tercios. But it’s simply a time jump, like in a TV show. This is still your empire with your buildings and bonuses.
After two games or so, I was over it. In fact, I began embracing it, because that strategy game brain in my head really began to understand the allure of leader and civ combos, the chance to set up the first moves of the Exploration Age in the Antiquity Age, and the ability to unlock some particularly useful civs through fulfilling certain conditions that may be otherwise unavailable to me. Like the Normans, which became available as Egypt thanks to having three Iron Mines.
Pretty much every new addition to Civilization 7 is executed perfectly. I can’t tell you how much I giggled when I led a fleet of Carracks up a navigable river for the first time, raiding improvements along the way, or how useful Army Commanders are to make war more manageable. Influence is much more impactful than I first thought – I’m engaging more with diplomacy in Civilization 7 than I ever have in a previous title. It’s also the only way of interacting with city-states and reducing your War Weariness, so it really is a vital currency (though I would argue that there really should be another way to do this, namely by winning battles).
Visually, this game is beautiful and full of little details. When you tell your army to rest, the unit puts up a little field hospital and the wounded lay on the ground, while siege engine crews make repairs to their machines. There are little animations for everything and much love clearly went into this miniature-inspired look. The landscapes look phenomenal, especially whenever the terrain gets more vertical, and every building is its own little diorama.
At the same time, this hurts readability in combination with the sometimes lacking UI. HP bars for units are very small and especially busy terrain tiles, like hilly and tropical regions, make it hard to count the models in a unit. In contrast to that, cities’ HP bars are big, ugly things floating freely in the air. Some stuff is entirely unintuitive. When you make a trade route, there is this big menu on the left side of the screen that lists possible destinations. Instead of simply clicking on a town to send the merchant there, you’ll need to manually march them there and then click an entirely different button in the bottom right corner to establish the route.
When you repair buildings, the game will sometimes not tell you that the order has been received – it doesn’t show up in the queue, but the option remains available in the building menu. I once spent five minutes trying to repair an improvement before giving up, only to discover a turn later that it worked fine. The game simply never gave me any feedback. When you upgrade a town to a city, the UI won’t update accordingly. You have to reselect the city before getting access to the updated building menu. Diplomacy screens are somewhat laggy and moving units sometimes leave behind ghostly apparitions of their previous position, making it seem like you’re being invaded by the undead.
While the Civiliopedia makes its return and provides relevant information on mechanics and concepts, the game is a bit of a cheapskate with information elsewhere. When you specialize a town, for example, it’d be great to get a quick overview of how that would change its overall yields in the current state. Just tell me how much more net production or food I’d gain for each option. Tell me how exactly War Weariness affects my economy at the time I check on it. Tooltips seem to convey false information sometimes – there were occasions where I allotted a resource to a city only to find that a completely unexpected yield received a boost.
There are areas where the game lacks the amount of personality that’s been put into things like the unit animations. Great Works, for example, are no longer named for the most part – your libraries are filled with generic, bland codices instead of the pinnacles of human literature. Even the ability to name your Army Commanders, especially as they are one of the few persistent things throughout an entire game, would be nice to have for roleplaying purposes.
As of writing this preview, my opinion on the AI is still split – I’m not seeing those advances that Firaxis touted just yet, but at the same time my competitors have been astoundingly reasonable in diplomacy and consistently follow their Agendas, making any hissy-fits more understandable.
All those rough edges and wrinkles aside, Civilization 7’s turn times are speedy and smooth despite the stunning visuals – and Firaxis still has about a month to smooth out those other issues. What’s crucial, I think, is that the core gameplay loop is in a great place.
Civilization 7 is undoubtedly a drastic evolution, but every bit as gripping as its predecessors: “One more turn” seems to become “One more Age” for me – to my great enjoyment and the despair of my time budget.
This preview is based on a build of Civilization 7 on PC provided by Firaxis and 2K Games.