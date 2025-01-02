I don’t like turn-based games but I can’t wait for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
I’ve never been a fan of turn-based combat in video games. The system often reminds me of a bygone era, when games couldn’t tap into the computational power to render real-time action in gorgeous detail. Obviously, there are tons of games with turn-based combat that are highly engaging, and the first one that made me take it seriously was Persona 5.
Even then, its gameplay loop of managing a social simulation system took away from its stylish turn-based action, which only forms a small part of the larger franchise. Another game that has turn-based combat I like is Baldur’s Gate 3, but its abundance of narrative threads and decision-making puts its combat in the back seat. I want to play a turn-based game that puts the focus squarely on action, and next year’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is shaping up to offer just that.
The upcoming fantasy RPG from Sandfall Interactive takes place in a Belle Époque France-inspired setting, where a god-like being known as the Paintress kills everyone of a certain age, depending on the number she paints across the sky. The game’s protagonists have one day to assemble a party and head out on a dangerous expedition before the Paintress can paint “33”. Tell me that doesn’t sound like a cool premise.
“Clair Obscur” is a French term that refers to the contrasting composition of light and dark in works of art, as seen in the works coming from artists during the Renaissance. The game’s art style reflects that, with many shots inspired by classical paintings. That’s bolstered by a strong, vibrant color palette, taking inspiration from many existing fantasy stories but with enough new additions, especially its characters.
But enough about its story and art direction, what I’m most excited about is its combat system. The initial reveal trailer showed a Persona-style combat UI, but the combat system adds real-time interactions in the form of quick-time events. You’re not just issuing a command and then sitting back to watch it play out in a preset animation. You can also dodge and parry attacks in real time. The chances of failure after inputting commands are real, and the same goes for exploration.
We’ve only seen one extended segment of gameplay, and we’ve yet to see how deep its exploration mechanics go. The existing footage gives us a good look at an underwater kingdom, whose environmental state also affects its characters’ movements. You’re not dashing around in this Atlantis-inspired map, you’re slowly trudging along with each heavy step felt in the animation.
Expedition 33 is going to be a graphically demanding game, but its art style is cementing itself as one of the more unique-looking games powered by Unreal Engine 5. It’s “cinematic” without relying on pure photorealism, which is a delightful sight.
If all else fails, Expedition 33 has a grappling hook, and one of its main characters is voiced by Ben Starr (Clive from Final Fantasy 16). If those aren’t enough to make it a game-of-the-year contender, I don’t know what is.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 releases in spring 2025.