Every Metaphor: ReFantazio follower ranked from worst to best
Metaphor: ReFantazio is filled with a colorful cast of characters, but the characters you’ll spend the most time with are your followers. These are party members and key characters dotted throughout the world who will be your most ardent supporters as you make your way to the throne, and getting to know them offers a range of benefits.
But not every follower is top notch, and some are very clearly better than others. But which Metaphor: ReFantazio character is the best? And more importantly, which one is the worst? That’s what we’re here to answer, with our definitive ranking of every follower in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Gallica
Gallica the fairy comes in at the bottom of our ranking not because she’s especially bad, but because she’s largely just boring. She is present throughout the entire game, acting more like a Navi-esque guiding game mechanic than an actual character, and her constant interjections with very little worth saying can be grating at times.
Bardon
Bardon is also just boring. He’s a noble goody two-shoes whose only notable trait is that he somehow managed not to notice a mass sacrifice of children happening in the town he’s supposed to protect. Once that story is done and dusted, he runs for the mayor of the town, and everything gets even more boring.
Catherina
We wanted to like Catherina, even if her designer says any resemblance to Catherine: Full Body’s Qatherine is just a coincidence, and indeed, she starts out strong. Her initial demeanor and goal in the Royal Tournament is noble as heck — her people, the paripus, are routinely discriminated against and left in poverty, so she wants to steal from the rich abusers to help her people survive. Halfway through the game, she takes a hard pivot, suddenly deciding that stealing is bad and giving up on her plans to redistribute the world’s wealth. Okay then.
Maria
We’ll give Maria a teensy bit of slack here — yes, she’s a child, and children are often annoying. But Maria is quite annoying. Her story is a bit bland and all over the place, and there’s not really much that’s memorable beyond making a new sign for her adoptive mother’s shop. That’s a cute moment, but everything else? It’s just not interesting.
Strohl
Strohl is okay, I guess. He spends half his time talking about how he’s not really a noble anymore, and the other half talking about how he wants to be a noble again and help his townspeople. Helping his townspeople is a nice idea, and he makes some strides there, but it’s just not enough to lift him out of mediocrity.
Neuras
Neuras is where things start to get a little bit more interesting. He’s a strange, drunken mechanic with more love for machines than… well, anything, really. He’s also a pretty good artist, but those two aspects of his personality are his entire personality. There’s really nothing beyond that.
Junah
Junah is kind of interesting, actually. She lives an interesting double life that couldn’t be further apart — on the one side, she’s a nationally renowned singer who gets spotted everywhere she goes, and on the other, she’s a resistance spy who infiltrates Louis’ ship to get information. That’s kinda cool! Her personality is a bit on the grating side at times, and her true form is… weird. All in all, very middle of the pack.
Alonzo
Personally, I liked Alonzo a little bit more when he had the absolutely hilarious name Cuculus, but he’s pretty good no matter what name he’s using. His backstory is interesting, his sly, underhanded approach to moving through the world is both funny and interesting, and his role in the story is quite satisfying. There’s not much to elevate him beyond this position, but he’s a fun character who does well in a game filled with interesting characters.
Hulkenberg
A former knight, the right hand of the protagonist, and the snappiest dresser on the team, Hulkenberg has it all. Her calm, stoic demeanor crumbling in the presence of Junah – for whom she seems to have a little bit of a crush – is very funny, as is her love of strange and often disgusting foods. But it's her strength and resolve in the face of adversity that makes her such a bold and memorable character, and we love that for her.
Eupha
Eupha is great. I mean, what’s not to like? She’s the sheltered princess of a faraway land, leading to some hilarious hijinx when she finally steps out into the real world, but she’s fiercely protective of her people and her homeland and wants to learn to be a better leader. Her status as an outsider to the race for the throne makes her an absolutely fascinating character in terms of where she fits into the party dynamic, and she’s an absolute delight to be around.
More
More is mysterious, interesting, and lives in a room with some absolutely banger music. Throughout your journey, More’s interactions with the protagonist are a highlight of the game, with his mysterious demeanor and background being one of the more interesting riddles to solve. He’s also got a very cute cat – a must for any good character – and an outfit that rivals even Hulkenberg, complete with a very slick hat. A+ character, honestly.
Basilio
Basilio is such a sweet guy. When you first meet him, he’s working for the bad guys alongside his older brother Fidelio, but through exposure to the protagonist and a nasty turn of events, he starts to see that the world needs change. His newfound independence sees him grappling with the tough questions in life and what the future looks like for somebody like him, and it’s a delight to see. Every interaction he has with every member of the cast is incredible, and he’s just lovely to be around. I would play a standalone Basilio game any day of the week.
Brigitta
Okay, first of all, Brigitta’s fashion is on point. Her hair, the dramatic cape, the eye makeup — it’s all phenomenal. It’s not a stretch to say that Brigitta is the most fashionable person in Metaphor, and there’s not a lot of competition when she’s in the running. If that wasn’t enough, her personal story is both tragic and personal, and we get to see a lot more depth from her than almost any other follower. If there’s ever a Metaphor 2, somehow, it would be an outright tragedy to not include her in the main cast.
Heismay
Having a thief/assassin bat in your party is already a huge plus for Heismay, but goodness me, that story. It’s absolutely heartbreaking and yet somehow heartwarming at the same time, and by far the best follower story in the game. If that wasn’t enough, Heismay’s charming personality as a former knight is absolutely delightful, and his interactions with the rest of the crew are incredible. Add in the fact that he’s an absolute beast in combat, and it’s clear that Heismay is the obvious frontrunner by a long mile.