Every PS5 Pro enhanced game we’ve tested
The PS5 Pro is here, and while we haven’t tested every game in the full list of PS5 Pro-enhanced titles, we’ve tried our best, testing 17 games that have been officially enhanced by the PS5 Pro. Many of these are flexing the new PSSR upscaling tech, in addition to updated ray tracing features and 120Hz support.
We haven’t been able to test all these games extensively, so this is a collection of anecdotes based on relatively small slices of gameplay. But one thing is clear after a few tests: if you want to make the most of the PS5 Pro, you’ll need a 4K, 120Hz, VRR-capable TV to go along with it. To find out why, read on for our opinions on every PS5 Pro game we’ve tested so far.
Alan Wake 2
As mentioned in our PS5 Pro first impressions, Alan Wake 2 gets new ray tracing features in its 30fps Quality mode, although reflections often fizzle and ghost in motion, becoming more of a distraction than a boon to visuals. There’s also a noticeable stutter whenever you perform a dodge. Performance mode, however, is much cleaner and sharper than the base PS5 version of the game. If you have your heart set on playing at 60fps regardless, Alan Wake 2 on PS5 Pro offers a decent improvement over the base console – just make sure to disable motion blur and film grain.
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade gets two new additional performance settings when running the PS5 Pro: Pro and Pro Max. The Pro mode is essentially a guaranteed lock at 60fps with very good image quality thanks to PSSR, and Pro Max pushes resolution up to native 4K, and sacrifices a crystal-clean 60fps. Instead, it’s usually around 50fps, which isn’t ideal but will play perfectly smoothly on a VRR-capable display a majority of the time. The Pro mode is our recommendation for smooth performance. Hopefully developers agree on a specific terminology for modes going forward because this could get confusing.
The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 Remastered
The Last of Us Part 1 is a remake of a PS3 game made with the PS5 in mind, while Part 2 Remastered is a slightly updated port of a PS4 game. It feels a bit weird testing them on the PS5 Pro, but it’s impossible to complain about the results in each game’s new Pro mode. Part 1 looks ever so slightly better, being made for a more recent machine first, but both games now allow you to play with an unlocked frame rate, with a resolution that is incredibly sharp and defined. Both games stay well above 60fps at all times, and can even nudge close to 100fps in quiet moments. It’s a truly impressive showing, and makes the PS5 Pro feel like it’s achieving the promise of a PC-like experience on console.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
I’ve been playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on PC, Xbox, and PS5, all aiming for 120fps. No, the PS5 Pro can’t come close to the image quality on my high-end PC, but it’s a decent improvement over the base PS5 console. While on base PS5 I could often notice aliased powerlines overhead or building edges – which I was happy to ignore while targeting 120fps – these issues on PS5 Pro have been alleviated considerably, and I found it much harder to notice any kind of aliasing. Yes, the image quality is still a bit soft when aiming for 120fps, but it’s a decent improvement from base to Pro.
Rise of the Ronin
I haven’t played Rise of the Ronin extensively on PS5 Pro, but after playing with the available performance modes, the experience is good. Don’t expect gameplay above 60fps, but you can lock at 60 and stay there, all while experiencing image quality that is incredibly clean and pleasing. It’s good stuff.
Lords of the Fallen
Lords of the Fallen doesn’t have flashy bells and whistles, but the game had iffy performance on the base console at launch. I haven’t checked in on subsequent patches, but on PS5 Pro you won’t notice any frame rate fluctuations, just a smooth experience.
Baldur’s Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3 infamously runs badly on consoles, at least in its CPU-limited third act. Digital Foundry’s tests of the third act show a boost of between 2-15% in terms of frame rate thanks to the Pro’s modestly more powerful CPU. We took a look at the game’s intro instead, and when first waking up on the beach and meeting with the companions, it was obvious that the game looked much sharper. Like other games on this list, BG3 now looks more 4K-like and sharp, with texture detail feeling more vibrant than on the base console. The first area also seems to hold steady at a smooth 60fps, so you shouldn’t have to worry about intrusive performance issues for at least 40 hours of gameplay.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Insomniac’s Spider-Man games already look incredible while running on a PS5, and the PS5 Pro just enhances those stats slightly. It’s hard to pick out exactly what the improvements are when the original game looks and runs so good, but yes, it’s sharp, and you can unlock the frame rate to get the most out of your new console. Spider-Man continues to be the best example of ray-traced reflections on console.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
At launch, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was in an awful state on pretty much every platform — during my time reviewing the game on PS5, I decided the image quality was so bad in Performance mode that I would swap to Quality mode. Only, I was already in Quality mode, and Performance was even worse. It was blurry, it had a bad frame rate — it was a mess. It improved with several patches, but on PS5 Pro, the difference is night and day. Performance mode on PS5 Pro reintroduces ray tracing at 60fps, but the image looks sharper than the launch game’s Quality mode ever did. This is a vastly improved way to play Jedi: Survivor.
Assassin’s Creed: Mirage
There are no fancy performance mode options to play with in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. What you see is what you get: 60fps performance, with incredibly sharp picture quality. No complaints.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
As mentioned in my PS5 Pro first impressions, The Veilguard’s “blurry” image quality on base PS5 consoles has been completely solved, and on PS5 Pro 60fps is met with sharp visuals that make the game look far more impressive.
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Another game with poor image quality at launch, FF7 Rebirth’s 1440p 60fps mode disappointed in the way it scaled to 4K TVs, appearing either blocky or overly smooth. On PS5 Pro, the image is sharp at all times while at 60fps – no questions, no complaints.
Dragon’s Dogma 2
This is a surprising one. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is CPU-limited, much like Baldur’s Gate 3, but a suite of patches and new options have considerably changed how it performs on console. Patches have gifted this game with a 120Hz mode, allowing VRR to compensate for lower frame rates, and you can even turn off ray tracing and other features now to tailor the experience to your liking. There are three PSSR upscaling modes to choose from, but none of them play nicely with the game’s ray tracing features, as the ray tracing leaves incredibly noticeable shimmering and almost flashing when combined with PSSR and moving around tight corners, or in shadowy areas. This is mitigated somewhat with the PSSR setting aiming for the highest possible resolution, and ray tracing can be disabled to remove that issue.
If you do ditch the ray tracing and have a 120Hz and VRR-capable display, you can finally have Dragon’s Dogma 2 running smoothly on a console. It’s not the best result, that’s for certain, but patches and now new hardware have vastly improved this amazing game, even if it’s still on shaky technical ground.
Resident Evil 4
Resident Evil 4, one of the best games of the generation, has also received a few new features on PS5 Pro. The base game on PS5 allows you to swap between Resolution and Framerate modes, with optional ray tracing and “hair strands.” A nice feature set for the base machine to flex, and PS5 Pro goes a step further again. Now you can unlock the frame rate and throw on all the extras – Resolution mode, ray tracing, hair strands – and still have the game stay above 60fps all the time. Or, you can sacrifice them all, and have the game run at around 100fps. The image quality is very sharp too, with only a smokey chimney in the intro revealing any shimmering. Undoubtedly the best way to play the game on console.
Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil Village doesn’t have quite as many fancy features to play with, but it’s still a solid offering. Like RE4, you can now unlock the frame rate and enjoy above 60fps gameplay. Yes, it stays north of 60fps, even with ray tracing enabled, though the base console did a good job of that anyway. It doesn’t look as nice as RE4, mind, and foggy post-processing on flashbacks makes the image look very shimmery. In addition, hair moving across the faces of characters sometimes leaves a smudge-like smear in its wake. It looks great most of the time, but it does highlight some of the current limitations of PSSR.
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best-looking games on PS5 anyway, so it’s no surprise that Guerrilla Games is stretching the capabilities of the PS5 Pro with its open-world robot game. Like anything else on this list, you won’t be blown away if you’ve seen it running before, but this PS5 Pro update brings it much closer to the PC version of the game with little in the way of compromise. Draw distance goes on seemingly forever, there’s not a hitch in the frames at a solid 60fps on Performance Mode, and the image is sharper than an ingrowing hair. It is not revolutionary, but it is convenient to get PC-quality graphics without the hassle of owning and maintaining a PC.
Additional testing by Kirk McKeand.