Every TGAs 2024 category nominee, predicted winners, and honorable mentions
It’s the most exciting time of the year, it’s The Game Awards season. The annual Geoff’s are for hope, anticipation, and gratuitous memes. I personally have high hopes that Geoff will once again name drop “Monkey da Louffy.”
The Game Awards have become a “Winter E3” – which is quite funny considering Geoff also runs what we’re currently seeing as the Summer E3 – and that means we’re expecting a bunch of World Premiers to take place during the show that will be the first look we’ll get at a bunch of games coming in 2025 and beyond.
But let’s not forget that the show is also about awards. The Game Awards nominees have been announced, and after taking a good look at the list and deliberating with the team, we’ve come up with what we believe will be the big winners in each category at The Game Awards 2024. Read on below for the full breakdown of nominees, predicted winners, and who we think could come close to the victory.
TGA 2024 Game of the Year prediction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – our winner prediction
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is one of the only game DLCs ever to receive a nomination at The Game Awards, but it’s so good that I can’t even complain. If Elden Ring weren’t in this list, we have a feeling that either Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth or Metaphor: ReFantazio just might take the victory.
TGA 2024 Best Game Direction prediction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – our winner prediction
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Elden Ring really is that good, and Shadow of the Erdtree might be even better. But Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is incredible, and shouldn’t be ignored.
TGA 2024 Best Narrative prediction
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio – our winner prediction
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Metaphor: ReFantazio is a bold break from tradition for the former Persona team, and it’s a triumph that deserves the victory – though in a just world, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth would get a nod.
TGA 2024 Best Art Direction prediction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – our winner prediction
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree may be a DLC, but it’s one of the most impactful gaming experiences of the year regardless, and a large part of that is the art direction of the Land of Shadow. Though we hope people don’t forget about Metaphor: ReFantazio either.
TGA 2024 Best Score and Music prediction
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – our winner prediction
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s soundtrack is massive and genuinely beautiful. The dog-following side quest has its own song, and there’s a variation for any battles you undertake during those quests. It’s absurdly granular, and filled with bangers. Stellar Blade has a good chance at this too, though.
TGA 2024 Best Audio Design prediction
- Astro Bot – our winner prediction
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Silent Hill 2
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Astro Bot’s haptic feedback functionality is enhanced by the sound design bursting from both the screen and the controller. It’s one of the best examples of haptic feedback and associated sound design on PS5. But Silent Hill 2’s sound design really enhance its atmosphere, and just might take the trophy.
TGA 2024 Best Performance prediction
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Brianna White – our winner prediction
- Life is Strange Double Exposure - Hannah Telle
- Silent Hill 2 - Luke Roberts
- Star Wars Outlaws - Humberly González
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Melina Juergens
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the best games of the year, and Brianna White truly did Aerith justice. Another potential winner is Melina Juergens in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.
TGA 2024 Innovation in Accessibility prediction
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws – our winner prediction
Star Wars Outlaws has a huge selection of accessibility options to make it easier for players of all abilities to enjoy the game, though I should note that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 includes a truly comprehensive range of accessibility modes, which is great to see.
TGA 2024 Games for Impact prediction
- Closer The Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzara: ZAU – our winner prediction
We’ve spoken to Tales of Kenzara: ZAU director Abubakar Salim about what the game means and the things he was trying to express with it, and when you hear that, it’s hard to give the vote to any other game on the list.
TGA 2024 Best Ongoing Game prediction
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2 – our winner prediction
Helldivers 2 is one of the biggest multiplayer success stories of the year, and that’s why it’s an easy choice for Best Ongoing Game. Though there’s a decent chance that Fortnite’s continued updates could win this award.
TGA 2024 Best Community Support prediction
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2 – our winner prediction
- No Man's Sky
Helldivers 2 is one of the biggest multiplayer games of the year, and the constant support has helped the universe feel like it’s constantly evolving. An easy choice for a winner, though the consistent support that Baldur’s Gate 3 has received has also been great.
TGA 2024 Best Independent Game prediction
- Animal Well
- Balatro – our winner prediction
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Get used to us talking up Balatro. Though, Animal Well and UFO 50 truly deserve an honorable mention.
TGA 2024 Best Debut Indie Game prediction
- Animal Well
- Balatro – our winner prediction
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Balatro is simple and brilliant, and is a fantastic debut for any indie developer. Though both Animal Well and Manor Lords have been massive success stories, in addition to being great games in their own right, even if they don’t win this award.
TGA 2024 Best Mobile Game prediction
- AFK Journey
- Balatro – our winner prediction
- Pokémon TCG Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Balatro is a simple concept taken to the extreme. Easy to understand, and easy to sink dozens of hours into. Pokémon TCG Pocket is a recent release, but we think it has a good chance of taking the victory, too.
TGA 2024 Best VR-AR Game prediction
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow – our winner prediction
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Batman: Arkham Shadow is the first return to the Arkham series and aesthetic for years, and that’s a great reason to experience it. Though Metro Awakening has also been deservedly celebrated.
TGA 2024 Best Action Game prediction
- Black Myth: Wukong – our winner prediction
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Black Myth: Wukong is pretty good, and its huge popularity will probably have it win over Stellar Blade, which is our second choice.
TGA 2024 Best Action-Adventure Game prediction
- Astro Bot – our winner prediction
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
What more needs to be said about Astro Bot? The game has been a sensation, and is beloved by basically everybody that played it. No, it doesn’t have the platforming precision of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown or the sense of adventure of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, but it’ll probably win anyway.
TGA 2024 Best RPG prediction
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – our winner prediction
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Every game in this category could potentially win this award if it were released in a different year. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is fantastic, 7 Rebirth was truly beautiful, Infinite Wealth was a love-letter to fans, and Metaphor finally stepped out of Persona’s shadow. But Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is a true triumph, and will probably walk most of the categories.
TGA 2024 Best Fighting Game prediction
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8 – our winner prediction
Tekken 8 truly deserves to win this category, but Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics gave new life to fan-favorite games, and Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has more characters than almost any other fighter. Still, Tekken 8.
TGA 2024 Best Family Game prediction
- Astro Bot – our winner prediction
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
What even is a family game? Apparently it’s just something that doesn’t have any blood or bad language. Again, Astro Bot feels like the clear winner here, but deep down, we’re hoping The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom takes the victory.
TGA 2024 Best Sim/Strategy Game prediction
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords – our winner prediciton
- Unicorn Overlord
Another category full of genuinely great games, but Manor Lords is the surprise hit of the year for us. Though Kunitsu-Gami truly deserves more attention.
TGA 2024 Best Sports/Racing Game prediction
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25 – our winner prediction
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
EA Sports FC 25 is one of the consistently best-selling sports games of any year, every year, and it doesn’t seem to be changing this year either.
TGA 2024 Best Multiplayer Game prediction
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2 – our winner prediction
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Helldivers 2 is an easy pick for the winner once again, although Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is better than ever, and deserves a mention.
TGA 2024 Best Adaptation prediction
- Arcane
- Fallout – our winner prediction
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Fallout’s TV adaptation was a phenomenon, and its newfound mainstream appeal puts it in pole position. But Arcane’s loyal following shouldn’t be underestimated, as it’s a brilliant show.
TGA 2024 Most Anticipated Game prediction
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Grand Theft Auto 6 – our winner prediction
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
It also feels absurd to suggest that any game other than Grand Theft Auto 6 would be the most anticipated for next year. Monster Hunter Wilds has me excited, and I’m incredibly eager to finally play Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, but GTA 6? That game will make the world stop turning for a split second.
TGA 2024 Content Creator of the Year prediction
- Caseoh
- Illojuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora – our winner prediction
I don’t know who any of these people are but Usada Pekora looks cute so let’s go with her.
TGA 2024 Best Esports Game prediction
- Counter-Strike 2 – our winner prediction
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Counter-Strike 2 continues to be the premier esports experience, but Mobile Legends: Bang Bang exists, and that’s great.
TGA 2024 Best Esports Athlete prediction
- 33 - Neta Shapira
- Aleksib - Aleksi Virolainen
- Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon
- Faker - Lee Sang-hyeok – our winner prediction
- Zywoo - Mathieu Herbaut
- Zmjjkk - Zheng Yongkang
The team told me that Faker is the best and I’m believing them.
TGA 2024 Best Esports Team prediction
- Bilibili Gaming - League of Legends
- Gen.G - League of Legends
- Navi - Counter-Strike
- T1 - League of Legends – our winner prediction
- Team Liquid - DOTA 2
T1 is the team that Faker is on. Thanks.