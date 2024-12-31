GTA 6 is my most anticipated game of 2025
I was a freelance games journo when the last GTA came out, working in retail and writing the odd piece for a pittance for whoever would have me. I remember the day GTA 5 review code landed in my inbox, and I was stuck at work with a creep show of a boss who wouldn’t even let me have a day off when my nan was dying, never mind for a game. When I got home and realized the download size, it was already too late.
I got up the next morning a couple of hours before work so I could give it a go and got literal chills on the startup. I remember it vividly. Rockstar games just hit differently.
Life is very different now. I have two kids, I work in a job I love, my old boss got sacked (lmao), and I’ve lost all my hair, but one thing is still the same: I’m thinking about the next GTA.
Rockstar itself has changed a lot since GTA 5, too. Dan Houser has split off and made his own company with some other key people at Rockstar, and the new Rockstar is a mix of a bunch of old key people who are still there as well as some fresh blood. GTA 6 will be a very different game, not only because of that but because of how the company has matured. It’ll be Urban Red Dead Redemption 2 rather than GTA 5 Part 2.
That doesn’t mean we won’t get adverts for Sprunk, but the way Rockstar tells stories and creates living worlds has evolved.
In GTA 5, each character was an extreme, representing the different states of mind a player inhabits in a GTA game – Trevor was the id, driven by chaos; Michael was the ego; and Franklin was the superego. It’s an interesting character experiment, but from the GTA 6 trailer, I’d expect the new main characters, Jason and Lucia, to be more fully fleshed out.
We rarely see love stories play out in games – tragic or not – so I’m excited to see what Rockstar does with this new dynamic.
Outside of that, there’s the obvious thing: no one does it like Rockstar. Boot Red Dead Redemption 2 on a PC and you’ll find it’s still better looking than almost everything released on the new console generation. The same is true if you run it on a PS4. Rockstar just has the sauce.
From a technology perspective, GTA 6 will stand the test of time. It won’t be a game that shows us what this new gen of consoles is capable of – it’ll have longer legs than that. A new Rockstar game is like peeking five years into the future, from its NPC routines to every little detail crammed into the world.
I don’t know where my life will be when GTA 6 launches in autumn 2025, but I know where I’ll be if I’m not dead: clutching a PS5 controller and cruising around Vice City. Until then, I’ll be watching the trailer for the thousandth time.