Hogwarts Legacy's sequel needs these 5 things to be worth it
At the start of last year, Hogwarts Legacy came out and did a great job of capturing the Hogwarts experience for all fans of the Wizard World. Still, no matter how good a game is, there are always ways it could’ve been even better and fans wasted no time coming up with a wishlist for a hypothetical sequel game.
Since then it’s been revealed that a sequel is a very high priority for WB Games and Avalanche Studios, so the prospect of getting some much-requested features is more real than ever. With that in mind, we’ve put together our own Hogwarts Legacy sequel wishlist, with our fun ideas for features the game could have.
Quidditch manager
While the first thing on most people’s wishlist is “playable Quidditch”, we’ve gone a slightly different route. With Quidditch Champions recently releasing, actually being someone on the pitch is already possible, so we thought of a new idea were instead you’re the captain of the Quidditch team, and it’s your job to manage your house’s team to victory.
This would involve getting to know your classmates and learning what their skills are before deciding who to recruit to your team – a bit like in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. You could then manage your team’s training strategies and get them pumped up for matches to see how they do in that year’s cup.
It would obviously be great to play on the field, but if that’s not possible, then we think this would be a fun alternative way to implement the iconic sport.
Choices matter
“Choices matter” is a bit of a buzzword in the industry these days, but there’s a reason for that – people love it. Hogwarts Legacy seemingly offered players plenty of choices in various story missions, but the outcomes of those choices rarely had any impact. Even for those that did, the impact was relatively minor, like a slightly different quest reward, or a certain character not liking you only for them to never appear again.
Some branching narratives would make these moments more interesting. Even the smaller choices in side-missions could be improved with something like a relationship system, perhaps tying into the aforementioned Quidditch recruitment mechanics. On a grander scale though, it could give us some great new ideas, like…
An evil route
The original game touched on the morality of your character in very small ways, but its lack of followthrough led to disconnect. The most obvious way this happened is in the use of the Dark Arts. Once you’d learned them you could freely cast dark magic, even up to the Unforgivable Curses – spells so bad, simply using them is supposed to get you a life sentence in prison.
However, you would suffer no consequences even if you went around cursing everyone you came across and it felt wrong. Opening the narrative up to allow for an evil route would make choices like learning the Dark Arts more meaningful, as well as offering us a side of the Wizard World we don’t normally get to explore.
More spells
One thing Hogwarts Legacy did quite well was give you a variety of spells to use in combat, but we want to see this pushed even further. In just about every game with a magic system fans always come up with loads of creative ideas, but even the Wizard World has plenty of spells featured in the books and films that didn’t make it into the game.
Things like wandless magic could be interesting, especially if you create a disarming system that would occasionally force you to pull off some desperation moves. More defensive and status spells would also be good, as while a lot of the existing arsenal was fun, it was almost all focused on offensive spells.
Classmate companions
We got a bunch of stories involving various standout characters in Hogwarts Legacy, but they never went outside of their special plot boxes. You’d have characters accompany you on their own special missions, but would basically ignore you entirely outside of that. The next step in that system is to allow these characters to become more fleshed-out companions that can follow you whenever you want.
Not only would this make it more fun to connect with the cast, but it would allow for the easy implementation of a relationship system, which is another feature that could do wonders in this school setting.