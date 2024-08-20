King of Meat preview: A franticly fun dungeon-crawler with creative potential
Any game that relies on having a large active community is going to have an uphill battle in this era where live service games are everywhere. Without carefully crafting something people have a reason to invest in long-term, you’re bound to become the next Anthem or Foamstars, which makes King of Meat an interesting proposition.
Here we have something that breaks the mold of the bland live services, avoiding being yet another 5v5 hero shooter, focusing instead on cooperative play and creative ideas.
In King of Meat, you and up to three friends dive into dungeons together for a good old-fashioned smash-and-grab, where you’re battering waves of enemies and grabbing tonnes of loot. The catch is that all of the dungeons in the game are designed by other players, with the team promising in-depth creator tools to make puzzles, platforming, and combat challenges.
This dichotomy makes me optimistic that King of Meat will have a healthier community than something like Concord will, as on one side you’ll have people teaming up to tackle tough challenges, while on the other you’ll hopefully have a flourishing creative community finding new and interesting ways to test players’ mettle.
In my time with the game I didn’t get to try out the creative tools, but I’m told that all of the many dev-made levels that will be in the game at launch were all made with the in-game level designer.
Speaking about these tools, Glowmade’s founder Jonny Hooper says, “It’s a hierarchical thing. You can place down rooms, which is then a space to modify. In a couple of minutes, I can throw down some levels, run through it, and be done – it won’t be very good, but I can do it. It’s so much easier for people who aren’t professional level designers to work with that than a blank slate.
“We’re not trying to make a block-building game, which is why we went, ‘Here’s a room, and now you can carve it out and decorate that.' So we can provide this pre-fabbed fun that you can change and make your own – or not. That’s the sliding scale of ‘How deep do you want to get into it?’ because there are loads, there’s logic and bad-guy spawners, and you can put lights up and decorate it. You can do all of that, being as artistic or as technical as you want within those systems, or not, but it’s very easy to start.”
Levels will be divided into different leagues, all of which have different length, difficulty, and room-type requirements, as well as a simple feedback system after playing each dungeon where you can select broad descriptors of how a level felt to play like “short”, “difficult”, or “exciting”. The team says that these tools will allow them to easily categorize and quality-control all of the user-made levels.
Still, if you don’t care about that and just want to smash through some dungeons, that side of the game is fairly substantial too. The aim of each dungeon may be a little different – reach the goal, defeat the boss, survive enemy waves – but your main objective is to get as high a score as possible.
To get the best scores you need to build up your multiplier, which is done by killing enemies, using your special abilities, or even just smashing up the scenery. It encourages you to constantly stay on the move to build up your skills and since each player’s multiplier builds individually, there are some tactics to it as well – it’s better to get someone with a high multiplier to perform big moves and collect treasure as it will be worth more points.
The moment-to-moment action is pretty simple by design. It has a pick-up-and-play quality to it that will make it easy for anyone to drop into. Combat is mostly about button-mashing, with slightly different rhythms depending on your weapon of choice. There is a level of skill to it that allows masterful players to excel with dodges, blocks, and well-timed special abilities, but any casual player could jump into a dungeon and do reasonably well.
The game will have an up-front price tag and use a live-service model to give it the longevity the Glowmade team is hoping for, though no details on what that will look like in practice have been revealed yet.
Provided the price is right, it makes King of Meat a game that will be very easy for everyone to drop into and play, though it’s always a big gamble to center a game around having a large and active community. All of the pieces are there for this game to attract players in droves, with fun dungeon-crawling gameplay and deep creative tools, but it will be down to the overall progression system and eventual live service elements to determine whether it’s worth a long-term investment from players.