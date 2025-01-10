Marvel Rivals' Fantastic Four are the first step in the right direction for NetEase's Overwatch-alike
Marvel Rivals inspired little in me when it first launched, with its messy character balance and blatant mimicry of Blizzard’s Overwatch 2, but Rivals Season 1 is starting to change my mind. Part of it, anyway.
The new Doom Match mode – team deathmatch, but Marvelized by adding Dr Doom’s name to it – is fun, and separating you from a full team encourages different ways of thinking about how each character works. But it’s still just team deathmatch, an overly familiar multiplayer game mode, and the portals dotted around the large map are basically the same thing 1047 Games added to Splitgate. Sure, Magick uses similar portals in Rivals, which justifies their existence in Doom Match a bit, but it’d be awfully nice if NetEase added a feature that doesn’t instantly make me think “Oh, it’s just like [other popular game].”
The new maps are fine, if slightly unremarkable, though midtown New York and Grand Central Station are pretty close to Overwatch’s Midtown map. The Midnight Features give a bit of structure and purpose, if you’re tired of playing aimlessly. But what really grabbed me was the Fantastic Four, or the two out in the season’s first half, anyway.
The physical designs are ludicrous, to be clear. No human spine should curve to the degree that Invisible Woman’s does, and the most fantastical thing about Mister Fantastic is how little anatomical definition he has below the navel. Marvel’s unhealthy relationship with human bodies aside, the duo’s kits are solid and, more surprisingly, even innovative. NetEase previously said they want to move Marvel Rivals beyond the usual tank, damage, healer triad that’s so common in hero shooters. It seemed an odd statement to make at the time, after developing a game with 34 characters built around that exact system, but Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman’s designs are, seemingly, the first step toward making that goal a reality.
Mister Fantastic can disrupt the opposing team in a way usually reserved for Strategist characters. He grabs an opponent and slings them around, interrupting whatever attack they were in the middle of and potentially throwing them across the arena to clear a path. aHe can instantly pull himself toward an ally to shield them from incoming danger and has a counter ability that absorbs incoming damage without seeing his own health decrease. Compared to most Duelist characters, whose abilities center only on dealing damage, it’s quite the step up and makes me hopeful for what else NetEase has in store.
Creative as Mister Fantastic’s kit is, it’s the Invisible Woman who’s most exciting to play. In addition to her standard healing skill, which can also damage opponents, she can generate a small shield that absorbs roughly as much damage as Captain America’s. That shield also heals nearby characters, so you can keep your frontline heroes healthy in a chokepoint or just plunk it down somewhere safe and let it heal everyone passively. She can shove enemies or pull them closer, the latter of which is particularly useful for her main damage skill, which creates a field that damages enemies over time.
Sure, the passive healing and pushing enemies around bear some similarities to Illari’s and Lucio’s skills in Overwatch. Even if it isn’t entirely original, it’s not mimicry for the sake of it, either. NetEase designed Invisible Woman’s skills to work specifically with Marvel Rivals’ maps and the way teams and people play, and it gives her a more active role without erasing her nature as a support character.
With hundreds of thousands of people playing Marvel Rivals after launch, I hope NetEase is confident enough to stop imitating everyone else now. There’s too much potential in the game specifically and Marvel more generally to waste it trying to look and play like Overwatch, and it seems like maybe NetEase is starting to realize that.