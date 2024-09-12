I won't buy the PS5 Pro if it can't enhance these PS5 games
After months of speculation, Sony finally revealed the PS5 Pro earlier this week, and eye-watering price tag aside, there’s some pretty appealing tech in this beast of a machine. Sony promises a larger, more powerful GPU, fancy in-house AI upscaling tech, and more advanced ray tracing.
The PS5 Pro won’t take you on a lavish holiday, but that $700 will get you a big PS5 Pro Enhanced sticker slapped on the PlayStation Store page of a select group of games that have been updated to take advantage of the new hardware. Sony’s already confirmed a handful of PS5 Pro Enhanced games, but we want more. These are the PS5 games we most want to see get PS5 Pro Enhanced when the $700 console hits the market on November 7, 2024.
Lies of P
Lies of P is one of the best soulslike games made by someone other than FromSoftware, and it looked absolutely wonderful in both quality mode and its two performance modes. In its 60fps mode, though, the game was rendering at anywhere from 1440p to 1800p — not bad by any means, but so close to 4K on the upper end that it’d be nice to see it get there while keeping its 60fps fluidity.
Final Fantasy 16
If you’ve played Final Fantasy 16, you’ll know that it gets pretty intense during combat, with lots of big effects and thousands of particles flying about as you hack and slash through enemies. While the game makes sure it hits a solid 60fps throughout this, it does so by drastically reducing the resolution — as low as 720p at times. You can switch over to quality mode to get a higher resolution at the cost of a halved frame rate, but come on, if you’re paying $700 for a console you definitely want both.
Elden Ring
Hoo boy. Elden Ring has had a bit of a rough time on console. Even after years of patches and updates, frame rates are unstable, no matter if you choose to target 30 or 60fps. It can look pretty blurry in performance mode, too, but it feels like it just needs a teensy bit more juice before it’s perfect. With any luck, the PS5 Pro will do just that.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The PS5 Pro’s 2TB SSD means you can probably justify actually installing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which comes in at a heavy 150GB install, but it could certainly do with some extra power, too. Even at the best of times, Jedi: Survivor uses upscaling to hit a higher resolution than it’s actually rendering at, and the PS5 Pro could certainly help in that regard, with both its in-house PSSR scaling tech and a more powerful GPU to boot. Frame rates can be a bit dicey too, so between the game’s last-gen optimization and this powerful new tech, we should be looking at something much more consistent.
Star Wars Outlaws
Surprise! It’s another Star Wars game, although this one is quite a bit more recent. Star Wars Outlaws is only a month old at this point, and it’s a gorgeous-looking game basically always. It’s a bit lacking in some areas, though – character model quality, we’re looking at you – and the usual tradeoffs between quality and performance apply. Outlaws is very close to being perfect visually, so there’s not much left to be done here.
Resident Evil 4
Resident Evil 4’s remake is utterly fantastic, and the PS5 version of the game comes with quite a few graphics options to flick on and off. The problem, though, is that flicking on those fancy options comes with a hit to performance. It’s not too bad if you have a VRR TV, but even then, wouldn’t it be nice to be able to turn them all on without having to worry about performance?
Cyberpunk 2077
When Cyberpunk 2077 launched, it was in such a poor state that it was pulled from the PlayStation Store. It’s improved a lot since then, and it’s pretty great now, especially on PS5. Yet again, though, you’re making those tough compromises between frame rate and image quality, and not having to make that choice would be great.