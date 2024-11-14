The games you need to play on PS5 Pro
The PS5 Pro is out now, and we’ve played a bunch of PS5 Pro enhanced games. Not every game is a 4K-like, perfect experience, but almost every game on PS5 Pro is improved over the base console version.
If you want to make the most of your PS5 Pro – and the 4K, 120Hz, VRR-capable TV we’re sure you’re already playing on – then you need to play the games in this list. These games are the ones that are most transformed from original PS5 launch to now, and will help you feel less buyer’s remorse until the PS5 Pro gets a few new Pro-enhanced games to enjoy.
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Forbidden West is the PS5’s big sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, and it’s the first game in the series built with the PS5 in mind. It’s also one of the first to take advantage of the PS5 Pro’s extra horsepower, and it’s a truly impressive showing.
This just might be the best-looking console game, full-stop. The world is densely detailed, and PSSR rarely leaves room for any kind of image shimmering. It’s sharp, it’s beautiful, and even if you’re not a big fan of the series, you cannot deny that this is one of the best looking games you can play on the PS5 Pro.
God of War: Ragnarok
God of War: Ragnarok got a PS5 Pro update shortly after the release of the console, and wasn’t listed in the original bunch of updated titles. Now that it’s fully patched and updated, you have the option to run the game in a new “PS5 Pro-enhanced” mode which unlocks the framerate at 1440p, letting you switch between either TAA or the new PSSR upscaling.
Again, it’s an incredibly strong showing, as the team at Digital Foundry agrees. If you haven’t played Ragnarok yet, now is the time on PS5 Pro.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
In case you haven’t noticed the trend yet: Sony’s first-party developers consistently offer the best results on PS5 Pro in these early days. Insomniac has already been lauded and celebrated for the visual presentation of the Spider-Man series and the latest Ratchet & Clank game, and on PS5 Pro, those already impressive technical chops are put to the extreme.
Spider-Man 2 already looked great, and with the enhanced PS5 Pro features it might be the best example of PS5 Pro’s upscaling and ray tracing tech. If you want to feel like you’re making the most of the PS5 Pro’s new features, this is the game for you.
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade looked good on PS5, but a little bit noisy. Now the Pro mode gives you pin-sharp image quality along with excellent performance. It really feels like a game with no compromises now, just in time for the Nier DLC.
If you haven’t played Stellar Blade yet but you’re a fan of action games like Nier Automata, Elden Ring, or Black Myth: Wukong, then you should make it a priority to start playing the game on PS5 Pro.
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Dragon’s Dogma 2 was a bit of a mess at launch, let’s be honest. Some PC players suffered from regular crashes, and every platform was plagued by stuttering issues. The game on PS5 hovered above 30fps, but barely. Several updates helped alleviate the situation, including a 120Hz mode for PS5 low frame rate compensation, but it wasn’t perfect.
To be fair, it still isn’t perfect, but Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a much more attractive proposition on PS5 Pro. If you have a TV that supports 120Hz, 4K, and VRR – which you should, if you have a PS5 Pro – then Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be slotted within the VRR window a majority of time. It now comes with the ability to turn off ray tracing to save some horsepower, and there are three quality options for the PSSR upscaling. Low-res ray tracing and PSSR don’t mix in this game, but if you turn off RT and put PSSR in performance mode, you should be within the VRR window for almost all gameplay.
It’s definitely not a perfect turnout, but if noticeably stuttery gameplay ruins games for you, then the PS5 Pro is the best console to play Dragon’s Dogma 2.